Best Things To Do in Dallas July 14-20

Wednesday, July 14

Bastille on Bishop

In a historical uprising, Parisians on Bastille Day ushered in the French Revolution when they stormed the Bastille, a state prison, and beheaded the prison’s governor who got in their way of stealing ammo. The French still celebrate it as the end of the “old order,” and you can celebrate it in all of its joie de vivre with berets and wine at Bastille on Bishop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Bishop Arts District (419 N. Bishop Ave.) Ticket packages come with an event wine glass, which you’ll need to enjoy any of the cocktails, beer and wine offered. Tokens in the package also get you most food offerings. Go to gooakcliff.com for more information and to purchase ticket packages.

WaterTower Theatre presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

WaterTower Theatre (15650 Addison Road) presents the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time Wednesdays through Saturdays through July. The story follows a young West Londoner boy, Christopher, accused of murdering a neighbor’s dog, and his effort to solve the real mystery behind the crime. The play is based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel of the same title. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. For a complete listing of times and dates, go to watertowertheatre.org. Tickets are $42.



Thursday, July 15



EXPAND Catch the all-vinyl DJ night Fresh 45s every third Thursday of the month at Arcade Bar. Malen Blackmon

Fresh 45s

Fresh 45s, an all-vinyl DJ night happening every third Thursday of the month, features the best in funk, soul, boogie, breaks, hip-hop, house, dancehall and more with a rotating list of guest and resident DJs. This week sees vinyl veteran Leo J (Joel Salazar), who has spun tunes for two decades and opened for others such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, DJ Mix Master Mike and DJ Nu-mark. This free event starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Arcade Bar (1825 Abrams Road).

Golden Cabaret

Denton’s latest performance venue The Gold Room (1803 N. Elm St.) hosts a new variety drag show this week, with a handful of queens in tow, called The Golden Cabaret. The new series is slated to take place every first and third Thursday of the month with a $10 cover and VIP seating available. Sip on cocktails and coffee and “crap talk” with the two hosts for the evening, Mary Anne Somers and Bella Donna Patron, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15.

EXPAND A new play by Prism Movement has a lucha libre theme, and is just as exciting. The Palmer/Getty

Lucha Teotl

Prism Movement Theater presents Lucha Teotl, a production featuring seasoned lucha libre performers and local actors following the story of a young luchador, or wrestler, as he teams up with a seasoned female wrestler to win a championship title. The show highlights the cultural history of lucha libra, and audience members sit "ringside" as the theatrics play out, not unlike a real wrestling match. The show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and runs weekends through July 24 at Wyly Theatre at AT&T Performing Arts Center (2400 Flora St.). General admission tickets are $29.50 plus fees, and are available at attpac.org.



Friday, July 16



EXPAND Beware of Miss Trunchbull! Matilda the Musical will be playing in Dallas. Getty Images/Michael Dodge

The Firehouse Theatre presents Matilda the Musical

If you haven’t read the best-selling novel Matilda by Roald Dahl, you’ve likely seen the 1996 movie adaptation. And if you haven’t seen the movie, we can only assume you weren’t a kid in the ’90s. Matilda follows the story of Matilda Wormwood, a gifted young girl who discovers she is telekinetic. Her lousy parents, when not totally ignoring her, try to stifle her joy of reading and learning. But her teacher, Miss Honey, encourages her to use her brains, and powers, for good. Firehouse Theatre (2535 Valley View Lane) will present Matilda in all of its musical glory in Matilda the Musical, starting at 7:30 p.m, Friday, July 16, and running through Aug. 8. Tickets are $28-$36. For a list of all times and dates, visit ci.ovationtix.com.



Saturday, July 17



In its monthly series, Addison After Dark features food, dance lessons, costume contests, music and more. Each night has a specific theme, this week being ’70s Night Out. Don your best bell bottoms and head to Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle Drive) at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The event is free to attend. Head to

for more information.

Dale Watson

Dale Watson was a staple in the Austin country, swing and rockabilly scene for years, playing regular gigs at nightclubs such as The Continental Club with his backing band. He eventually moved to Memphis, just a mile from Graceland, where his music impressed a new group of locals. The singer, guitarist, songwriter and author started the genre Ameripolitan, which consists of contemporary Western swing, honky-tonk, rockabilly and outlaw country. This week, catch him at The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts (100 W. Abram St.) at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

We don’t know what’s more fun to listen to: Sebastian Maniscalco’s thick Chicago accent talking about anything or his stand-up comedy. Lucky for all of us, he’s in town for a two-night gig at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (300 W. Las Colinas Blvd.) in support of his Nobody Does This tour, so we can hear both. With five comedy specials and several movie credits under his belt, Maniscalco’s act is not one to miss. Catch him live at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18. Tickets start at $39 at livenation.com.

Last Chance Records’s Summer Hangout

Arkansas record label Last Chance Records hosts a mini music festival in Denton for its third year this week. The festival, including performances by John Calvin Abney, Slobberbone, Claire Morales, Issac Hoskins and others, benefits the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit that subsidizes healthcare for local artists and musicians. Tickets for the one-day fest, kicking off at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Dan’s Silverleaf (103 Industrial St.), are $20 at prekindle.com.

Sounds of Oak Cliff

The City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture presents the first music performance in a series called the Sounds of Oak Cliff featuring all local artists at Top Ten Records (338 W Jefferson Blvd). Catch singer-songwriter, producer and DJ Sam Villavert (Sea Lion, Son of Stan) and Chilldren of Indigo with their unique blend of psychedelic blues rock and hip-hop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The show cost a buck to get in, but according to the event’s Facebook page, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.



Monday, July 19



There are few better forms of escapism than watching egotistical strangers step onto the mat and pretend to smash each other with folding chairs while trying to win a large gold ceremonial belt that they’ll likely never wear. But that’s not where professional wrestling starts and stops. It’s chock-full of soap opera-like moments of betrayal, love, infidelity, humor and drama. Experience all the layers of this theatrical sport in person when WWE Monday Night Raw comes to American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Ave.) at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19. Tickets, available at

, are $26 and up.