The Best Things To Do In Dallas, July 20-26

Wednesday, July 20The SpongeBob Musical at Firehouse Theatre
He’s your favorite character who lives in a pineapple under the sea, and his musical is coming to Farmers Branch. The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane, is making waves with The SpongeBob Musical, complete with original tunes by Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend and others. All of Bikini Bottom must save their world from destruction, and SpongeBob is right in the middle of it. The show opens with a preview Wednesday, July 20, and runs through Aug. 14. Tickets are $28-$36, available online.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Thinking about the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour coming to Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie, on Wednesday, July 20, we’re pretty sure we could just say this: “Miss Vangie! Miss VANJIE Miss… Vanjie!” and no more because IYKYK. But we will say more because there’s also Kameron Michaels, Rose, Yvie Oddly and others transporting us all through various eras in history. Doors are 7 p.m. and tickets start at $29, available online.
Broadway Dallas presents Frozen at Music Hall at Fair Park
We have a confession: We’ve never watched Disney’s Frozen. Like, for real. We’ve never “Let It Go,” or worried about Olaf melting. That said, we’re well aware of the cultural phenomenon and the talent it takes to perform the songs from the beloved film. So, that gets us more than a little jazzed as Broadway Dallas presents Frozen opening Wednesday, July 20, through Aug. 7 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Bring it to life. Let’s go meet Elsa and Anna. Tickets (prices vary) and showtimes are available online.
We have a confession: We’ve never watched Disney’s Frozen. Like, for real. We’ve never “Let It Go,” or worried about Olaf melting. That said, we’re well aware of the cultural phenomenon and the talent it takes to perform the songs from the beloved film. So, that gets us more than a little jazzed as Broadway Dallas presents Frozen opening Wednesday, July 20, through Aug. 7 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Bring it to life. Let’s go meet Elsa and Anna. Tickets (prices vary) and showtimes are available online.
Asian Film Festival begins at Texas Theatre and Angelika Film Center Dallas
Thursday, July 21
It’s rare that a weekend film festival can get us this excited. The 21st Annual Asian Film Festival of Dallas opens this Thursday at the Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd., with Too Cool to Kill at 7:30 p.m., after which it jam-packs the screens at the Angelika for the rest of the weekend. Features, docs, comedies, dramas and shorts are all represented, and some with the best film titles we’ve heard in a while (Baby Assassins, we’re looking at you). See the full lineup and purchase tickets on the AFFD website. But hurry, screenings will sell out!
Friday, July 22
Pegasus Contemporary Ballet and the DASH Ensemble are joining forces to integrate and celebrate all things contemporary. Merging contemporary ballet with contemporary dance, the two companies will move audiences of Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., at 8 p.m., Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, with Represented In Movement. Tickets are $50–$70 and are available online. But a word of advice for anyone interested in dance: Follow Pegasus and DASH on Instagram. They provide gorgeous previews and dance breaks in these feeds today.
Saturday, July 23
Dallas artist and illustrator Brad Albright opens his inaugural solo show, Albright, Albright, Albright, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, at Kettle Art Gallery, 2650-B Main St. Albright digs pop culture and it shows. His poster art leans into the 3-D blue-red glasses zone while confidently navigating the modern lanes. You’ll find inspiration from Stranger Things to Marc Maron, while other works are a bit more conceptual. Take a gander through Sept. 4. Check out Kettle online.
5-Year Anniversary Night Market at Sandwich Hag
It’s back! Sandwich Hag, 1902 Botham Jean Blvd., celebrates its 5-Year Anniversary Night Market, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Bring the Tupperware and a team, food freaks, because the offerings are plentiful and the lines are long. While the waiting is the hardest part, it’s so worth it with offerings from the likes of Thid Jai, Cattleack Barbecue, ULAM Modern Filipino Kitchen, Cocoandré Chocolatier, Haute Sweets Patisserie and so many others. Of course, Sandwich Hag will be slinging their bliss and welcoming lion dancers. It’s free to attend and touchless pay is preferred (many vendors won’t have change). Find out more and fan out on the Hag’s Insta.
Sunday, July 24
Summing up the musical all too simply, we’d probably venture this: Sometimes a good pair of boots really can save your world. Kinky Boots is a story of family pride, hard work, trust, dedication, incredible talent, a penchant for flair, friendship and finding similarities between those who seem like strangers. It’s a straight-up delight. And thanks to the Uptown Players, we get the Cyndi Lauper/Harvey Fierstein production right here close to home, 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through July 31, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets are $40–$60, available online. Strut, don’t walk, to get them.
Monday, July 25
What? Like you need to pay for another thing for your kids to play? YES. Yes, you do. See, Farm + Feed at 7401 Lone Star Drive, Frisco, is offering a Gaming Camp from 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays in July and August (because the “farm” in the name is the kind that’s all about the game). For $15, guests get a drink, an entrée and unlimited gaming for two hours. You can shop, run errands, work in a quieter location, whatever you like, while the youngsters get all their competitive bullshit out for the day. Also, this means you don’t have to buy a gaming system. And if you feel bad about video games, there are more than 100 board games, too. Hey, they could learn chess! Find out more online.
Tuesday, July 26
Ah, big Broadway meets small town. What a difference a musical can make. The joy of The Prom has arrived in Dallas. The high-spirited production hits the Winspear stage, 2403 Flora St., starting Tuesday, July 26. Sadly for us, the big skirts and bow ties last only through the weekend, so get your corsage and tickets (available online) and head to the Arts District for the show that’s all about finding love and finding your people. Acceptance and inclusion are things musical and theater kids often find in one another, so those kids (of all ages) should check this one out.