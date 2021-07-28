The Best Things to Do in Dallas July 28-Aug. 3

Wednesday, July 28
Painting With a View
Bob Ross taught his viewers to be kind to themselves and get lost in the joy of painting, and that’s sort of what Painting With a View at Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. E.) is all about. Sit back and create an original cityscape work of art while munching on snacks, sipping drinks or enjoying a full entree. It's hosted by Klarity And Khaos at 7 p.m, Wednesday, July 28, and tickets range from $55 to $160 at eventbrite.com. They get you all the supplies you need for an evening of artmaking on the tower’s rotating floor.
Dallas Zoo and Children's Aquarium at Fair Park
They say it’s all happening at the zoo, and the Dallas Zoo and Children's Aquarium at Fair Park (650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway) have given us all the adorable animals to gawk at this week as they welcome a baby alpaca, two cheetahs and a baby giraffe. General admission tickets are $8 to $21. Go to dallaszoo.com for a list of calendar events.
Thursday, July 29
Vitruvian Park presents Vitruvian Nights Live
Vitruvian Park (3966 Vitruvian Way) hosts its weekly summer series Vitruvian Nights Live, a family friendly (and dog friendly) outdoor event that offers live music, food and games. This week’s musical act is the Beatles tribute band Hard Night’s Day. You only need to stand the heat for an hour or so before sunset, as the event kicks off at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 29. It’s free to attend, but bring some spending money for the food trucks and chilled drinks.
Friday, July 30Brave Combo with Wee Beasties
Polka legend Brave Combo and punk band Wee Beasties will finally get together for their highly anticipated show that was canceled last year thanks to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Grammy Award-winning Brave Combo, a longtime Denton band that has garnered worldwide notoriety, including working with David Byrne on the soundtrack to his 1986 cult classic True Stories, is undisputedly one of the genre’s best. Also a Denton-based band, Wee Beasties has been a punk staple for two decades. Dubbed a “summer dance party,” the show, which also features DJ Spinn Mo, starts at 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 30 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E Sycamore St.). Tickets, which are likely to sell out, are $15 at rubberglovesdenton.com.
Donny Edwards Tribute to the King
There are three immutable parts of life: death, taxes and Elvis impersonators. The latter of which is not just the preferable one, but also happening this week. Catch world-renowned Elvis impersonator Donny Edwards as he performs everything from The King’s early hip-shaking days to his leather-suited Las Vegas years at 8 p.m., Friday, July 30 at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St.). Tickets are $15 to $65 at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, July 31
Deep Ellum Olympic Bar Crawl
The Tokyo Olympics opened to empty seats this year, thanks to its televised-only platform. And it had the lowest TV ratings in 33 years. But don’t let us spoil the fun. Instead, head to Deep Ellum for the Olympics Bar Crawl and celebrate athleticism, and booze, at its finest. The crawl is slated to include more than 10 bars and a take-home souvenir. Participants will meet at Deep Ellum Distillery (2880 Clover St.) for a wristband between 12 and 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31. For more information and tickets, $15, go to eventbrite.com.
Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner & Show
If you like comedy, murder mysteries and chef-prepared, gourmet buffets, the Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner and Show is the place to be. At 6 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth) catch the award-winning comedy troupe that takes audiences back to the Wild West “where laughs fly like bullets and hilarity is the law of the land.” The show, every Saturday through August, is $60 at axs.com.
Rooftop Cinema Club presents Die Hard
In an effort to bring yuletide joy to July, Dallas Heritage Village (1515 S. Harwood St.) will host a screening of the 1988 classic Die Hard. We guess “yuletide” is debatable, depending on where you stand in the great debate over whether Die Hard is really a Christmas movie or not (Bruce Willis says no. We say it is, because the holidays can always use more heist than holly.) Why not just debate the topic with others at 11:15 p.m., Saturday, July 31. Tickets are $15.50 to $20.50 at rooftopcinemaclub.com.
Texas Black Invitational Rodeo
In an effort to promote awareness of the contributions Black Americans made in the establishment of the American West, The African American Museum presents the Texas Black Invitational Rodeo at the Fair Park Coliseum (1438 Coliseum Drive) on Saturday, July 31. The show features around 300 Black cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes in bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race and other rodeo thrills, and includes on-field kid activities. Tickets are $10 and $25 each plus fees. Go to fairpark.org for more information.
Sunday, August 1
The ’80s Drag Brunch
We seem to remember the ’80s differently than pop culture does, with a lot less neon eyeshadow and leg warmers and a lot more wood paneling on everything. But, sure, why not imagine a more fun, colorful experience? That’s what the ’80s Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Ave., Plano) is all about. See some queens give “totally tubular” performances while you nosh on specialty brunch items and drinks. Tickets are $45 per person and include a mimosa or bloody mary and one entree. Go to legacyfoodhall.com for a complete list of the menu.
BeatStreet Poetry Live
The Free Man Cafe and Lounge (2626 Commerce St.) hosts BeatStreet Poetry Live presented by Verb Kulture every Sunday at 8 p.m. Hear African and Caribbean drumming, poetry, a DJ and the talent of Frank Moka (percussionist for Erykah Badu and the Drumheads) and Marcus Jones (voted best drummer by the Dallas Observer). The Free Man serves up an array of cajun cuisine classics as well as drinks from its full bar. The Sunday social is free to attend. Go to freemandallas.com for a complete calendar listing of events, including each BeatStreet Poetry Live date.
Tuesday, August 3
Wicked
In a story all about "the life and times of the Wicked Witch of the West," the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Wicked takes place before Dorothy enters the Land of Oz and shows the true nature of the Wicked Witch of the West. Born with green skin, her talent and intelligence are misunderstood as she’s dubbed evil and pitted against her vibrant, blonde-haired friend. See the musical, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals, starting Tuesday, Aug. 3, and running through Sept. 5 at Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Ave.) Tickets are $34 and up at ticketmaster.com.