The 20 Best Things to Do in Dallas, July 29-Aug. 5

Monday, July 29

You Can't Take It With You

When the straitlaced Kirby family accidentally shows up a day early for a dinner party, their contrast with their hosts, the eccentric Vanderhof-Sycamore-Carmichael family, results in wacky high jinks and heartwarming life lessons in the perpetually popular You Can’t Take It With You, a 1936 comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman that has seen countless stage performances and a Best Picture-winning 1938 film adaptation by the Best Director-winning Frank Capra. You can catch a local take on You Can’t Take It With You at 7:30 p.m. every day except Wednesday, with additional 3 p.m. show times on Saturdays through Aug. 17 at Artisan Center Theater’s Main Stage, 444 E. Pipeline Road, Hurst. Tickets, $14 to $28, and more information are at artisanct.com. Jesse Hughey

Paul Slavens & Friends

Like on most Mondays, the spontaneous song generator, DJ and Ten Hands frontman Paul Slavens will take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens writes and performs songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. Song title suggestions get thrown at him from the crowd and he just runs with it. Attendees might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else they can think of. If this isn’t part of your Monday music routine by now, it should be. The free show takes place at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton. Jacob Vaughn

Tuesday, July 30

Works from John Baldessari, Vito Acconci and William Wegman

In conjunction with the Fort Worth Modern’s Disappearing — California, c. 1970: Bas Jan Ader, Chris Burden, Jack Goldstein exhibition, the museum’s assistant curator of education, Jesse Morgan Barnett, presents selected film and video works from John Baldessari, Vito Acconci and William Wegman. As part of the Tuesday Evenings at the Modern series, this installment looks at the “dynamics of humor, transgression and endearment in the early prominence of video art.” A brief introduction will kick things off, with a discussion to follow the screening. This event starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Fort Worth Modern, 3200 Darnell St. This program is free. Tickets can be found at the museum’s admission desk starting at 5 p.m. More info at themodern.org. Jonathan Patrick

Drab Majesty

Drab Majesty’s third full-length record Modern Mirror seems destined to land on many critics’ year-end lists this winter, expanding their already cult-like following. Just released July 12, on Dias Records, Modern Mirror finds Drab Majesty seamlessly genre-bending and blending classic new wave sounds with a darker influence from early-’80s 4AD bands to create an addictive album that feels nostalgic yet fresh and innovative. The Los Angeles-based duo, founded and led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Deb DeMure (the stage name for Andrew Clinco, who plays drums for Marriages and Black Mare) and joined on keyboards by Mona D (Alex Nicolaou), is as well-known for its dreamy sound as its memorable live performances and costuming, which makes the duo appear as living Greco-Roman statues. The mannequin-like ice goths’ sound defies easy labeling, garnering them fans from shoegaze bloggers and college radio DJs to goth kids and metalheads alike. Equally memorable openers Body of Light and HIDE are sure to energize the crowd. The show takes place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. Tickets are $14 at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

The Free Man's owner, John Jay Myers, plays drums with his jazz band, The Free Loaders. Mike Brooks

The Free Loaders

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. The free show starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at 2626-2630 Commerce St. Jacob Vaughn

Wednesday, July 31



Sweet Tooth Hotel: Glow Fitness Series

Art pop-ups are seemingly popping up in Dallas every week, but nobody does it quite like the Sweet Tooth Hotel, which has a Prince-themed cocktail bar and rooms designed by the city’s best artists. In Glow Fitness Series, the space offers fitness classes set to a silent disco and a digital art installation. In addition to the 45-minute class, the ticket includes the use of the Glitter and Glam Bar, where you can bejewel or glow-paint your body, a complimentary drink and a scoop of ice cream because you’ll have earned it, and free parking. Neon and glow attire are encouraged. Tickets are $35 at sweettoothhotel.com. Eva Raggio





Thursday, August 1

San Antonio poet Amalia L. Ortiz has been featured on

, starred in the independent film

and wrote and composed the musical

. Publisher Aztlan Press describes her latest accomplishment as a “Xicana punk rock musical — part concept album, part radio play. Inspired by current issues of social injustice, this book is a refugee, people of color, feminist, and LGBTQ+ call to action.” The manuscript is a collection of poems and songs about a feminist revolutionary leader preparing to take down the state in a post-apocalyptic future. The Dallas-Fort Worth debut of

brings the text to life with a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Cliff’s bookstore/bar/venue the Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. Visit

for more information.

Sistas the Musical

A matriarch dies and the family discovers among her keepsakes a stack of hit tunes that trace the history of black women, from Bessie Smith to Beyonce. The memorabilia revisits trials of the ’30s, girl groups of the ’60s and favorites of the ’90s. It’s Sistas the Musical, premiering in North Texas at Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth, through Aug. 25. Playwright, Columbia University professor and performer Dorothy Marcic also wrote the musical RESPECT/This One’s for the Girls. You’ll want to sing along to “Oh, Happy Day,” “I Will Survive” and “A Woman’s Worth.” Call 817-338-4411 noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for tickets priced $26-$34. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Reba Liner

Friday, August 2

Diplo

Best known for whitewashed world music club bangers and EDM adjacent ephemera, America’s favorite bro-approved electronic producer Diplo has had a remarkably fascinating year by his standards. It started in March when his label Mad Decent dropped what’s surely the most unexpected and abstract record in their catalogue: an EP titled ODOODO by Japanese experimentalist Foodman. Its thrillingly bizarre colors and outlandish beat programming feels far too off-world for Diplo’s typically middle-of-the-road imprint. Another left-field move came in May when Diplo joined forces with pop futuristic Charli XCX for a skeletal rework of the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit “Wannabe.” It shouldn’t have worked but it did. First, the original is seemingly far too canonical for a successful remix. Second, there’s essentially no chorus or hook. The music video features the two artists dancing with neon dolphins amid glowing seagrass, while the tune’s digitally smeared vocals and tropical baselines rival the source material’s imaginative spark. It’s silly, slyly risky and arguably the greatest single of all time. We see you, Diplo. We see you. The show starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane. Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com. Jonathan Patrick

Acid Koolaid: Electric Orchid II

As summer sequels tend to do, one cool Denton event returns bigger and bolder and sure to leave fans wanting more. The Acid Koolaid Festival: Electric Orchid Showcase, which was merely a one-day showcase hosting a handful of performances in 2018, returns this summer as the three-day Acid Koolaid: Electric Orchid II featuring more artists and vendors, as well as boasting a remarkable lineup of 30 bands, including a performance by ‘60s Texas psychedelic rocker Johndavid Bartlett. Bartlett used to run in the same circles as the experimental pioneers of psychedelia known as 13th Floor Elevators (led by the legendary Roky Erickson) and The Red Krayola, and he was briefly signed to Houston-based International Artists label. Electric Orchid II’s stellar lineup for Friday boasts Felt & Fur, Def Rain, Vogue Machine and New Fumes. Saturday’s performance highlights include Bartlett and Acid Carousel, Sunbuzzed and Claire Morales. And Sunday’s bill features Daikaiju, Wooden Earth and Mother Tongues, to name just a few. The show starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at BackYard On Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave., Denton. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Bobby Sparks

Shows at The Common Table are kind of a free for all. That's why legendary funk, R&B and soul artists like Bobby Sparks play there so much. Acts like Sparks want to do what they want to do, and given the amazing tunes they play, it's not a lot to ask. Sparks began playing the organ at 3 and kept pursuing music through high school. Eventually, he found himself playing in the Dallas area with Kirk Franklin's band. Sparks was even the band's musical director for over a decade. He's also played with people like Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent and Ray Charles. His latest album is called Schizophrenia: The Yang Project, which was released this year. The free show starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at The Common Table, 2917 Fairmount St. Jacob Vaughn

Friday, August 2



Dallas Blonde Birthday Bash

Dallas Blonde, the Deep Ellum Brewing Company beer that sparked a now-forgotten rape-culture controversy with its “Goes Down Easy” slogan and weird doll imagery on its packaging, is turning 7, which is roughly six years and 51 weeks longer than the outrage cycle for that particular offense lasted. Man, the Obama years were such a simple time for progressive activists. The brewery will have “Dallas Blondes handing out new Deep Ellum swag” for the occasion as well as giveaway schooners and #QueenofBeers pint glasses for those who get to the Dallas Blonde Birthday Bash early enough for the limited edition glassware. Find out if the (obvious, Dad jokey and wisely abandoned) old slogan is true 5 to 10 p.m. at Katy Trail Ice House, 3127 Routh St. Visit deepellumbrewing.com for more information. Jesse Hughey



Saturday, August 3

Creature Carnivale

Had your Halloween costume picked out since March? Incorporated those skull and crossbones candlesticks into your year-round décor? You’re our kind of people. Halloween is really the only holiday we’ll get excited about these days and it just can’t get here soon enough. In the meantime, you can do a dry run at Creature Carnivale, a themed costume party that’s part burlesque show, part magic show and full-on wicked good time. Go all out with your get-up: mystical creatures, classic undead characters, ghouls, totems, all are on the table at the event from 7 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Aug. 2 at The Quixotic World, 2824 Main St. The night includes a costume contest; performances from Vivienne Vermuth, acrobat Olive Avira, and illusionist Josh Ayala; DJ Devin Pike; and the most monstrous fun you’ll find this side of October. Tickets are $18 at creaturecarnivale.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm



EXPAND Vintage clothes lovers unite at DFW Vintage Swap Meet. Salvador Luna

DFW Vintage Swap Meet

It’s not old; it’s vintage. Collectors and connoisseurs of vintage clothing, trinkets, jewelry, decorative items, furniture and yes, vinyl records, know age doesn’t have to depreciate the value of a good thing. The organizers of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet get it. And they got it. All of it. From scores of vendors, hunters and pickers. For two days (Saturday and Sunday from noon-7 p.m.), the meet takes over Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway. Buying, selling, trading, staring, longing, drooling: It all happens for $15 a day ($25 for a 2-day pass). Parking is free. Discounted pre-sale tickets are available online while supplies last at dfwvsm.com. Merritt Martin

Bring It! Live: The Dance Battle Tour

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that the star of Lifetime’s “Bring It!” commands the spotlight in a big way. Coach Dianna Williams, known to her students as Miss D, is not out to make friends—that much is clear from the TV show that chronicles her Dancing Dolls dance team—but while plenty of viewers have questioned her methods, there’s no arguing the results. Her award-winning hip-hop troupe puts on a hell of show, full of contagious sass, energy and creative stunts that blend hip-hop majorette with stand battle routines. Bring It Live! will be at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, August 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but you can still sign up for ticket releases at dallas-theater.com/theaters/majestic-theater/bring-it-live.php. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Forgotten Space

Every so often, one of the area's most prominent Grateful Dead tribute acts takes over The Granada Theater. With a history rooted deeply in the fabric of Dallas' music scene, Forgotten Space can bring a sense of local knowledge and fanfare to their set lists and performances, a skill that in the grand scheme of tribute band performances proves essential. They also stress the importance of improvisation and can take things in lengthier directions than even some of the original source material dares to go. In all, it's a fine evening of ace musicianship, interpretative meditations, and a general good time to be had by all. All hallmarks of an original Grateful Dead show. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue. Tickets start at $18 at granadatheater.com. Jeff Strowe

Quiet Company with The Deathray Davies and Sealion

Taylor Muse has become somewhat of an institution in the greater Texas indie music scene. His band, Quiet Company, has released three EPs since 2017, and their most recent release On Corners & Shapes is yet another bold step into the harder-edged sound they’ve come to adopt. Originally envisioned as Taylor’s debut solo album, the EP was recorded in 2016 with players from outside the band not long after Taylor’s divorce to former band member, Leah Muse. Pockmarked with deep chasms of reverb and a fair bit more screaming than usual by Taylor, On Corners & Shapes is equal parts clear and cacophonous. The tracks “All Things New” and “The Alone, Together” are of particular note for expressing Taylor’s smoky sadness and spasmodic self-defeatism, respectively. Two local favorites will be joining the Austin-based indie rockers, namely the surf-punk quartet Sealion, as well as John Dufilho’s The Deathray Davies. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. Tickets are $14 at eventbrite.com. Nicholas Bostick

EXPAND Wiz Khalifa will be at Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday. Mikel Galicia

Wiz Khalifa

Since releasing his debut album Show and Prove in 2006 and being signed to Warner Brothers Records the following year, Wiz Khalifa has made a name for himself as a top-of-the-charts rapper, singer-songwriter and actor. Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, later signed on with Atlantic Records, putting out his single "Black And Yellow," which climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2011. About four years later, Khalifa's song "See You Again" for the movie Furious 7 was No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. For his The Decent Exposure Tour, Khalifa will be rolling through the U.S., only taking a day or two off between shows. After a four-day stretch of shows, the seasoned rapper may be a little tired, but that won't stop Khalifa from turning up for Dallasites at his show this Saturday. The show starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Dos Equis Pavilion 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave. Tickets are $30-$90 at livenation.com. Jacob Vaughn

Revelers Hall Band

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. The free show starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Jacob Vaughn





Sunday, August 4



Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

In the Facebook galaxy not far enough away, hard-core local Star Wars fans are expressing disappointment. The Sunday screening of what once was called just plain old Star Wars and is now Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, will not be the original theatrical edition. Instead, fans will be treated to one of creator George Lucas' later special edition releases, with updated graphics and, we suspect, some borderline racist tropes scrubbed out. The purists are aghast. Pure D original or later version, the historical Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., is a great spot to introduce kids to the Star Wars universe and give them a taste of a grand old movie house at the same time. The show is presented by the Texas Theatre, Aviation Cinemas and The Majestic Theatre, which plans to screen the entire original trilogy this month. (Star Wars might get your kid excited about Luke Skywalker and friends. If that's your goal, we say skip Return of the Jeddi; the eewoks might turn them right off.) Tickets are $10 at prekindle.com, and $1 will go to the Peter "Chewbacca" Mayhew Foundation. Doors open at 4 p.m. Sunday and show time is 5 p.m. Patrick Williams