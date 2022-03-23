The Best Things To Do In Dallas, March 22-29

Wednesday, March 23The Barber of Seville at Winspear Opera House
If you haven’t taken a dive into the art form, consider this your gateway opera. The Dallas Opera presents The Barber of Seville at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. It’s an Italian comedy with a slightly cringey marriage storyline that contains several iconic tunes even the non-operatic (and fans of Eddie Murphy’s SNL stint) can recognize. “Figaro!” anyone? Tickets start at $38, available online.
Maybe you’re looking for something a little smaller? Ochre House Theater (825 Exposition Ave.) presents the next one-act play in its live/virtual In The Garden series. The Academic was written by and directed for the stage by Ochre House’s own artist-in-residence Justin Locklear. Satirical and absurdist, the wordplay abounds in this play about a college professor and his wife. See it 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets are $15, available online.
Thursday, March 24DEZIGNED at the Beeman Hotel
FGIII Fine Art Productions continues its trend of vibrant group art exhibitions with DEZIGNED, a spring art celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at The Beeman Hotel (6070 N. Central Expressway). While enjoying tunes from Traened, attendees can browse works from Ruth Menjarez, Eunice Crespo, Robert Smith (not that one) and muralist Dora Zeneth Reynosa. Art on display may be purchased. For more info and to RSVP, head to Eventbrite.
Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum
It’s adult playdate time! The Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 N. Field St.) brings Thursdays On Tap back with after-hours access to the museum for those 21 and up from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13. Oh, and we should mention the craft beer, food trucks and live entertainment. That’s right, you can eat, drink and run around a museum without children. We’re up for a robot challenge; hold our beer. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers, $5 for members, available online.
Friday, March 25
The museums are frisky with date night material this week. The Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) presents this month’s Late Nights event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 25. This edish is in celebration of the art and culture of the Mississippian peoples, so you’ll experience demos, art in the making, films, a fashion show and more supporting the Spirit Lodge exhibition. Speaking of that fashion show at 8 p.m., it comes with a Q&A with artist and beadwork expert Yonavea Hawkins that you don’t want to miss. Late Night tickets are $20 for the public, $10 for students, available online.
John Mulaney at American Airlines Center
The tabloid-making John Mulaney is outta rehab and on tour ready to regale Dallasites with stories of what the hell happened to him in the last two years. Sure, he speaks like a clean-cut kid selling newspapers on the corner, circa 1937, but he never claimed that nice-guy life, and he has the stories to prove it. Get ready for an honest(ly funny) tale or two of drugs, haircuts, interventions and ending up in headlines. His opening monologue on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago was just a jumping off point, so if you want to hear more, head to the AAC 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, for the From Scratch tour. Tickets starting at $65, are still available (as of press time).
It’s been a quiet two years, but Theatre Arlington is back. The company opens the new season and and new space with the big, bold fun of Sister Act. The opening show is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St., Arlington), but the run continues Thursdays through Sundays through April 15, so there are plenty of chances to see a murder witness get placed in a convent (for her protection or her creative deliverance, huh?!), and bring them all to a most heavenly and sisterly song. Tickets are $32.45, available online.
Saturday, March 26
This is not your average gallery night. Pegasus Contemporary Ballet has created a merging of mediums in its site-specific experience, Suite, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Samuel Lynne Galleries (1105 Dragon St.). Peruse art on the wall and off while dancers perform in various spaces in costumes painted by JD Miller. VIP tickets ($69) include a 7 p.m. start with pre-show Q&A with choreographer, artist and artistic director and valet parking. GA admission ($49) has doors opening at 7:45 p.m. They’re available online via Eventbrite.
Night Market at Sandwich Hag
If the pandemic did anything for our appetites, it was expanding our love for our local eateries. We ordered takeout, gift cards and delivery, but we very much missed food celebrations. Sandwich Hag, known and loved for their stringent safety measures during the last two years, is back with their incredible Night Market at 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Now, we’d go just for the Sandwich Hag fare — hello, bánh mì xíu mại (pork meatball special) and cà ri (coconut milk curry soup) that tastes/feels like the kindest hug ever, but there’s more. Celebrating Lunar New Year and World Down Syndrome Day, the market, organized by chef Reyna “Reye” Duong, brings together other vendors (Haute Sweets Patisserie, Ka-Tip Thai Street Food, Kessler Baking Studio, Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings and many others) and benefits My Possibilites and Notre Dame School of Dallas. It’s free to attend, but bring plastic for purchases (no cash). The best comment we’ve seen about this was from Reye herself advising to bring Tupperware. Done.
Sunday, March 27Nominated Shorts at The Texas Theatre
The Awards Show at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
That big-time awards show that gives golden statues to people who make movies is this Sunday evening. Unless you’ve done some serious streaming, there’s a chance you missed out on some of the nominees — namely the shorts. The Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) welcomes audiences to check out nominated shorts at 2:45 p.m. for just $11. They also have their 2022 Movie Awards Watch Party that evening at 7 p.m. Ballots are available for $10 (benefiting Oak Cliff Film Society), but admission is free. All the way over on the other side of town at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson (100 S. Central Expressway) there’s another celebration for Hollywood’s biggest night and costumes or formal attire are encouraged (but not required). There’s trivia, drink specials and prizes for $5, and seats are available to reserve online.
Monday, March 28Dallas College Cooks at the Dallas Arboretum
Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road) offers amazing views of stunning spring flowers, but there’s also the opportunity to make a stunning spring plate as well. Every Monday at 11 a.m. in A Tasteful Place inside the gardens, visitors can enjoy Dallas College Cooks. Chef Cooper Davis offers instructions for seasonal dishes that cover both healthy and tasty spectrums, and this month’s featured recipe is a soba noodle stir-fry with chicken and veg. Snag admission online and prep your tastebuds.
Tuesday, March 29
Spring might really be here. City Yoga presents its final March Yoga in Sammons Park (2403 Flora St.) at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, and for the first time this month, we actually feel like it’s valid to tell someone to bring a towel, water and sunscreen. (Of, course it’s always valid, but it finally feels right.) Tara Paulsen and Maddie Goff from City Yoga Dallas offer a 45-minute class perfect for beginners and anyone else who needs a fresh-air break from their Tuesday. It’s free, so RSVP online to give them a headcount.