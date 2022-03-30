The Best Things To Do In Dallas, March 30 - April 5

Wednesday, March 30The Odd Couple at WaterTower Theatre
What an insanely lasting pop culture reference The Odd Couple turned out to be. Since its premiere in 1965, that's what we’ve been calling mismatched BFFs and roomies, and, well, odd couples. If something has that kind of impact, it’s gotta be a sign of a classic. WaterTower Theatre at Addison Theatre Centre (15650 Addison Road) is staging the Neil Simon classic, and we’re looking forward to seeing a modern take on the comedic battle of neat versus messy as Oscar Madison and Felix Unger mourn relationships and navigate a new living sitch. See it 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, or Wednesdays through Sundays through April 10. Show details and tickets ($42) are available online.
Thursday, March 31
Big Celtic energy is coming to the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. This celebration closes out Irish American Heritage Month with dance and music. Celtic Angels Ireland headline the show with their program of Irish favorites (“Danny Boy,” “Road to Kildare”) and takes on popular hits (“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “You Raise Me Up”). They are joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers and Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin for a truly dynamic show. Tickets are $37-$49, available online.
If only this were required viewing. Janelle Gray and her All A Gray Area production company present RAGE, the latest Elevator Project offering from the AT&T Performing Arts Center. It follows the stories of 10 Black women throughout various times in U.S. history, starting with the Cherokee Revolt of 1842. Through these staged monologues, Gray and her cast explore the traumas, injustices and degradation Black women continue to face. See it 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, as well as other showtimes through April 9. Tickets ($29.50) are available online.
Friday, April 1Nasher Prize Dialogues: Nairy Baghramian at the Nasher Sculpture Center
At the risk of trending into TigerBeat vibes, we have a mad art crush on 2022 Nasher Prize Laureate Nairy Baghramian. Think models, molds and casts imbued with conversation of bodily structure and language and history as it relates to now. Over a lifetime of work. We are starstruck. And thanks to Nasher Prize programming, students and the public get a fabulously rare opportunity to hear the Iranian-born, Berlin-based visual artist speak about her work however she pleases. Baghramian will speak in conversation with Nasher curator Dr. Catherine Craft at noon Friday, April 1, with a reception to follow celebrating the launch of the 2022 Nasher Prize Graduate Symposium Compendium. The free lecture is presented as a combined in-person and virtual opportunity, so register online quickly if you want a seat.
You don’t have to sit on your couch to get your videos. You can watch magic unfold in Dallas parks, thanks to AURORA and Downtown Dallas Inc. the month of April (aka, Dallas Arts Month) will offer Video Art Nights every Friday night. This Friday, April 1, kicks it off with a presentation curated by UNT New Media Cooperative at West End Square (607 Corbin St.). The merging of art and tech and maybe a little food and shopping is a great way to bring art to new audiences. Projections run from 8 p.m. to midnight, with live music and an artisanal market open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. parallel to the curated works. Video Art Nights are free, but more info is available online.
Saturday, April 2The Mocky Horror Picture Show Mocks Reefer Madness at The Comedy Arena
If going to the movies is just too normal for you, we have a solution. Go to a super shitty movie and watch Dallas comics roast the hell out of it. The Mocky Horror Picture Show Mocks Reefer Madness 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, at The Comedy Arena (305 E. Virginia St., McKinney). The Observer’s own Danny Gallagher, Liz Barksdale and Nicholas Harris bring an ever-changing roster of jokesters to blow smoke at the 1936 propaganda movie that vilified the devil’s lettuce. Tickets are $15. There’s also a two-item purchase minimum, so if you’re feeling snacky, it works. Find tickets and more info online.
Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon at the African Amercian Museum
If you didn’t know, then you should: The Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame is housed at the African American Museum (Fair Park). Established in 1966, the TBSHOF puts a spotlight on the accomplishments and contributions of Black coaches, athletes and others in the sports community who are Texans — by birth or by athletic affiliation. 2022’s inductees include Michael Irvin, Ray Crockett, Kurt Thomas, Andrea Riley, Darren Oliver, Vickie Sellers, Cleo Hearn and others. They will be inducted at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the museum at tickets are $125 and up. This event sells out quickly so call for reservations: 214-565-9026, ext. 326. For more on the African American Museum, visit online.
Sunday, April 3
Welcome home, Solomon Thomas! The Coppell High School alum, former San Francisco 49er and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle returns as the final guest in Coppell Art Center’s (505 Travis St.) Front & Center Speaker Series, and he’s got an important message for all of us. Thomas started The Defensive Line foundation to end the epidemic of youth suicide with a focus on young people of color. He did it in memory of his sister Ella, who died by suicide. His mission of changing the way people speak about mental health and suicide prevention comes through in a powerful event 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Tickets are $39, available online.
Kids of all ages, get ready to get funky with the Plano Symphony Orchestra. As part of the Spring Family Series, PSO brass and percussion comes together with the McLane School of Irish Dance at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the McKinney Performing Arts Center (111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney) for a super fun, interactive performance that features favorite music from Encanto, Star Wars, Ghostbusters and others. Check out the Anna Hale Instrument Petting Zoo before the concert in the lobby. Tickets range from $10-$12, available online.
Monday, April 4Welcome to Night Vale at the Texas Theatre
What in the sky is happening in Night Vale? Only those who listen to the biweekly podcast can venture a guess, since they’ll have the local weather, news and other mysterious missives from the Sheriff’s Secret Police. Mysterious lights? Check. Weird forces? Yep. This radio theater perfection of Welcome to Night Vale is coming to the Texas Theatre (231 Jefferson Blvd.) for a reading of the scripted drama podcast 8 p.m. Monday, April 4. It’s spooky, it’s creepy, and it’s live and in-person. A rare treat. Tickets are $30 in advance, $32 on the day. Purchase online.
Tuesday, April 5
If you’ve never been to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, Daniel Tiger and his buddies can take you there 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St., Fort Worth). The family-friendly event takes the characters off the small screen and puts them on stage for a live song- and dance-filled production that will make kids of all ages smile. Tickets to Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! are $27.50, available online. A limited number of tickets are available that include a post-show pic with Daniel Tiger.