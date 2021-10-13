The Best Things to Do in Dallas Oct. 13-19

Wednesday, Oct. 13

click to enlarge The curtain at the WaterTower Theatre rises again with its newest show The Taming opening on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Rob Laughter/Unsplash

Thursday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 15

click to enlarge The Zombie Safari ar Cousins Paintball Park lets you hunt for zombies without running the risk of becoming one. Donald Iain Smith/Getty

Saturday, Oct. 16

click to enlarge Dress up your dog in its cutest or creepiest costume and take Fido down to a special "Halloween pawty" at the Shops at Park Lane Dog Park. Karsten Winegeart/Unslplash

Sunday, Oct. 17



Monday, Oct. 18

click to enlarge Learn how and why insects disguise themselves with nature's own patterns and designs, at the Dallas Arboretum. courtesy the Dallas Arboretum

Tuesday, Oct. 19

This may not sound like a Halloween season show, but think about it. What's scarier than politics these days?tells the story of a psychotic American patriot/Miss America pageant contestant who kidnaps a Republican senator's campaign manager and a liberal activitist to bring about a ideological revolution.by playwright Cheryl Denson, opens at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the WaterTower Theater (15650 Addison Road) in Addison. This show will run once on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and twice on Saturdays until Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $42.If you've ever watched Comedy Central, you'll recognize the scratchy voice of Kyle Kinane. Now you can listen to the "Whiskey Icarus" himself as the comedian shares stories and observations fueled by his unique brand of liquid courage. Kinane will perform one night only at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m). on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.). Tickets are $25.Finally, there's a one-man show that's actually impressive. Stomping Ground's training center director and performer Greg Mihalik puts on an entire musical by himself that he improvises right before an audience's eyes with music from accompanist Joshua Diamond. The next edition ofwill start at 9:30 pm on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Stomping Ground Comedy Theater (1350 Manufacturing St.). Tickets are $15.Have you ever wanted to go on a zombie hunt without running the risk of becoming a zombie? Cousins Paintball in Forney has the solution. Their annual Zombie Safari hay ride will take guests deep into the remains of a zombie-infested sector quarantined by the military so they can take out the undead horde with paintball guns. The Zombie Safari runs from from 7-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Saturday, Oct. 30 at Cousins Paintball (8975 F.M. 740) in Forney. Tickets for hunters start at $24.95 and come with 100 paintball rounds. Tickets are $9.95 for riders who don't wish to participate in the hunt.There's one thing at the Texas State Fair that is not deep-fried and won't make your cholesterol spike. Deep Fried Comedy features live performances from some of DFW's funniest comics such as Angela Owen, David Jessup, Latrice Wilkerson and Barry Whitewater. Catch the final edition Deep Fried Comedy show at 8:30 p.m. at Fair Park (3809 Grand Ave.) located in the Wine Garden. Admission to the Texas State Fair is $24 when purchased online.The host of theandwill perform four shows this weekend at the Hyena's club located in the Mockingbird Station complex. Freid will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 15, and 6 p.m. and 8:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub Dallas (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane). Tickets are $15-$20 depending on showtimes and available seating.Who says Halloween can only be celebrated by humans? Dress up your dog in its cutest or creepiest costume and take Fido down to a special "Halloween pawty" at the Shops at Park Lane Dog Park where dogs and their owners can get professional portraits from The Nix Co. The event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at The Shops at Park Lane (8080 Park Lane). Admission is free with an advance reservation. Charitable donations are encouraged.The acclaimed hip-hop comic who starred in stand-up specials such as Netflix'sand his stand-up filmwill perform live on stage in Grand Prairie. Williams' show starts at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Texas Trust CU Theater (1001 Performance Place). Tickets are $59-$250 depending on available seating.Every Halloween, we watch the same predictable horror movies. This time, you can watch one being made on the spot by comedy improv pros inin Deep Ellum. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and runs on every Saturday until the end of the month on the main stage of the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.). Tickets are $10.Some of the cutest "wittle puddy tats" in the world make their big screen debut at the 2021 Cat Film Festival featuring cats and kittens in a variety of short-form film categories. The screening starts at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane). Tickets are $13.These two Halloween classics deserve to be seen on the big screen. The Alamo Drafthouse chain will give you several chances to see both in a theater.screenings will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4:15 p.m. at the Lake Highlands theater (6770 Abrams Road) and 7 p.m. at the Las Colinas theater (320 W. Las Colinas Blvd.).screenings are scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4:10 p.m. at the Richardson theater (100 South Central Expressway) and 7 p.m. at the Cedars location (1005 Botham Jean Blvd.).The Meadows Museum on the Southern Methodist University campus is giving you a chance to start your trick-or-treating a little earlier if you can't wait for Oct. 31. This kid-friendly trick-or-treat experience will take families through its galleries to see some of the museum's most famous works of art come to life, and send groups on scavenger hunts throughout the museum for a special treat at the end. This ghoulish event runs from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.). Tickets are free with admission to the museum.You can't truly celebrate Halloween in the Lone Star State without at least one viewing of this gory horror classic. The Rooftop Cinema Club will screenat 10:15 pm on Monday, Oct. 18, at Heritage Village (1515 S. Harwood St.). Tickets start at $14.50.Learn how and why insects disguise themselves with nature's own patterns and designs in this interesting exhibition for kids. This event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 22, at the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden (8525 Garland Road) at the Dallas Arboretum. Regular admission is $3 or free for garden members.