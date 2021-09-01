The Best Things To Do in Dallas Sept. 1-7

Wednesday, Sept. 1
Dwell With Dignity presents Thrift Studio
If secondhand shopping is your go-to for fine home decor, Dwell With Dignity’s Thrift Studio (175 Oak Lawn Ave.) offers just what you need. The nonprofit, which aims to serve families struggling with homelessness and poverty the chance to live in a fully furnished home, sells donated, high-end furniture, housewares and accessories at significantly discounted rates. All proceeds at this monthlong, annual event help Dwell with Dignity’s efforts. More information at dwellwithdignity.org.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Sanctuary
Revisit childlike wonder through the thousands of LED lights, balloons, ribbons and pieces of cotton at the immersive art exhibition Sanctuary, presented by Rainbow Vomit (3609 Parry Ave.). As the name suggests, your childhood will feel right at home at a show billed as a “peaceful oasis” with “pockets of whimsy.” We’re not entirely sure what that means, but it sure beats adulting for an hour or so, and it’ll certainly provide some illuminating content for your Instagram. This exhibition pretty much runs through the rest of the year, and the curators have adjusted the experience to encourage social distancing. Visit rainbowvomit.com for more information.
Friday, Sept. 3
Improv Addison presents Jeremy Piven
Known mostly for his role as Ari Gold on the TV series Entourage, Jeremy Piven now takes his talents to the stage as a stand-up comic. The Emmy Award-winning actor is out to convince fans he’s not just good at playing a foul-mouthed movie agent on TV but can keep you laughing for at least an hour and a half or so. His weekend stint at Improv Addison (4980 Belt Line Road ) includes four sets and tickets range from $60 to $240 per table. For more information, go to improvtx.com.
The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents Riverfront Jazz Festival
In its fourth iteration, The Black Academy of Arts and Letters’ Riverfront Jazz Festival will offer performances by honorary chair Erykah Badu, Pete Escovedo, Terence Blanchard, Raheem Devaughn, Rick Braun, Millie Jackson, Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson. TBAAL, a multidisciplinary collective, highlights talents in all aspects of art — from acting to music to literature — created by African, Caribbean and African American artists. This year’s festival takes place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (650 S. Griffin St.) from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 5, with tickets ranging from $59 to $219. Go to tbaalriverfrontjazzfestival.org for more information.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Coco Live in Concert
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra brings the magic of the Oscar-winning movie Coco to the stage with a live performance of the film’s score, complete with multiple classical guitarists on stage, while the film is projected above at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Coco came out in 2017 and follows the story of a young boy, Miguel, who aspires to be a musician despite his family’s ancestral ban on music. He then finds himself in the Land of Dead where he meets his great-great-grandfather who Miguel finds out was a legendary singer. Tickets to the event range from $43 to $133 at dallassymphony.org.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Los Bastardos presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
One thing any Rocky Horror Picture Show fan needs to experience is a live shadowcast version of the musical. Los Bastardos gives fans that chance with their performances on stage alongside the film. This week, catch them at their first show of the season at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth). Doors open at 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, and tickets start at $5 at eventbrite.com.
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Hispanic Heritage Celebration
For its fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road) will host live music, cooking demos, food, and plenty of vendors as well as a celebration of the coming-of-age tradition of quinceañera fashion and culture. With a mariachi band in tow, expect several activities and a fashion show highlighting the extravagant gowns worn at quinceañeras. The festivities start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and run through Sunday, Sept. 5. Tickets are $5 at dallasarboretum.org.
Shen Yun
You’ve no doubt seen, at least once over the past several years, billboards for the Chinese dance troupe Shen Yun. If you’ve never taken the time to check out the show, now’s your chance. For three days, starting Saturday, Sept.4, this theatrical experience will be at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). The show offers classical Chinese dance, live orchestra performances and lavish backdrops. Tickets are $80 and up at shenyun.com.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Denton Mini Maker's Market
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, join Armadillo Ale Works (221 S. Bell Ave., Denton) for the Denton Mini Maker’s market, happening every first Sunday of the month. Peruse the booths of over 25 local art vendors, and sip some craft beer or a coffee from the brewery’s bar and coffee shop. The event runs through 7 p.m. For more information, go to the Denton Makers Fest Facebook page.
Wicked
In a story all about "the life and times of the Wicked Witch of the West," the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Wicked takes place before Dorothy enters the Land of Oz and shows the true nature of the Wicked Witch of the West. Born with green skin, her talent and intelligence are misunderstood as she’s dubbed evil and pitted against her vibrant, blonde-haired friend. See the musical, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals, for its final performance on Sept. 5, at Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Ave.) Tickets are $34 and up at ticketmaster.com.
Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Kana Harada: Divine Spark closing day
It’s your last chance to see Kana Harada’s exhibition Divine Spark at the Crow Museum of Asian Art (2010 Flora St.) on Sunday, Sept. 5. See the bright, lavish works of Harada inspired by her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harada’s works are intricate and vibrant, with handmade foam, sculpture, acrylic and watercolor pieces. And, as always, admission to the museum is free.
Tuesday, Sept.7
Flamenco Fever presents 7th Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival
Over five days, the 7th annual Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival will feature music, dancing, live percussion performances and original choreography by the world-renowned Jorge Pardo. It will also include performances by flamenco favorites Julia Alcántara, Jorge Robledo, Alejandro Vega and more. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, at four venues: Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St.); The Free Man (2630 Commerce St.); Cafe Madrid (4501 Travis St.) and Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.). For a complete list of performance places and times, visit prekindle.com.