The Best Things To Do in Dallas Sept. 22-28

Thursday, Sept. 23
Tiny Beautiful Things
Based on the book Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar by Cheryl Strayed, the Dallas Theater Center presents the play Tiny Beautiful Things. The story comes from Strayed’s time spent as the anonymous advice columnist Sugar for the online literary magazine The Rumpus. Strayed used personal experiences and the power of anonymity in her honest and raw responses to reader’s questions that (warning) include themes of sexual assault, child abuse, death and suicide. The play runs now through Oct. 16 at Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) Tickets are $20 to $75 at dallastheatercenter.org.
Howell Farms presents Pumpkin Nights
Anyone looking for fall fun for the whole family may want to head to the Howell Farms Pumpkin Nights for a less-than-scary night featuring live music, food, games and more. With its main attraction, a half-mile walking path illuminated by over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins creating impressive seasonal displays, Pumpkin Nights is for the faint of heart and great for some Instagram photos (big thrill seekers will want to stick to haunted houses for their kicks.) Pumpkin Nights is at Howell Farms (4016 W. Division St., Arlington) now through Oct. 31. Individual tickets range from free to $23 at pumpkinnights.com.
Friday, Sept. 24
Polacon
In its sixth year, the free, three-day festival Polacon, hosted by the Instant Film Society, will see photographers and film photo geeks meet in Dallas and Denton on Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 26. Analogue photography and instant film enthusiasts will meet in Deep Ellum and Fair Park in Dallas and in downtown Denton, which is slated to include more advanced camera-specific workshops and demonstrations by featured photographers, covering run-of-the-mill Polaroid and Instax cameras, as well as cyanotypes, tintypes and large-format instant cameras. The weekend’s more than 20 free demos, workshops, events, panel discussions and meet-ups will kick off with the 10th Annual Rain-or-Shine #PolaWalk at the State Fair of Texas (3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) behind Big Tex with three meet times: noon, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday and will include an instant film scavenger hunt. Saturday and Sunday’s events run all day, and are centered in and around Denton’s Historic Downtown Square. For a complete list of events, times and locations, up-to-date information and links to RSVP for workshops, visit instantfilmsociety.com.
Towers of Tomorrow With Lego Bricks
Legos are more than just tiny weapons left on the floor to send you into excruciating pain after stepping on one. Now, they’re even more than just toys. The Towers of Tomorrow With Lego Bricks, on display at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (2201 N. Field St.) is a real testament to the power of these tiny blocks. For this exhibition, Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 Lego-certified professionals in the world, spent 2,000 hours and used half a million Lego bricks to create Lego versions of 20 recognizable skyscrapers from across the world. Visitors are encouraged to create their own towers using any of the more than 200,000 Legos on site. The exhibition runs now through next April, and tickets are $5 to $8 along with museum admission prices. More information is at perotmuseum.org.
Painting With a View
Bob Ross taught his viewers to be kind to themselves and get lost in the joy of painting, and that’s sort of what Painting With a View at Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. E.) is all about. Sit back and create an original cityscape work of art while munching on snacks, sipping drinks or enjoying a full entrée. The event is hosted by painting studio Klarity and Khaos at 7 p.m, Friday, Sept. 24, and tickets range from $55 to $160 at eventbrite.com, which get you all the supplies you need for an evening of artmaking on the tower’s rotating floor.
In a two-day event celebrating all things Western, the Lewisville Western Days brings family-friendly activities, live music, indigenous dance, mechanical bull rides, a tamale eating contest, gunfighter performances, art shows, a kids’ playground and more to downtown Lewisville on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. Old 97's headline the first night of music, followed by Dwight Yoakam on Saturday night. Admission on both days is free before 7 p.m. and $15 after (children 12 and under are free throughout the day). For a complete list of events and live performances, and to purchase tickets, go to cityoflewisville.com.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Brass and Jazz in the Park
Join other jazz enthusiasts for a day of live music at Jaycee Zaragoza Park (3114 Clymer St.) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Nosh on some authentic Louisiana cuisine and hear all forms of jazz, the New Orleans Brass band, performances by the Black Mardi Gras Indians and displays of Afro Brazilian martial arts. Other live music performances will include the Thaddeus Ford Band, The Big Easy Brass Band, St. Phillip’s Percussion Ensemble and more. The event is free to attend. For more information, go to attpac.org.
National Alpaca Farm Days Open House
We had no idea alpacas had their own nationally recognized celebratory day until now, and we definitely encourage you to participate and check out TX-Ture Farm (1833 Dr. Sanders Rd., Cross Roads) as they open their gates to the public for some alpaca-packed fun. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, hand-feed alpacas their treats, snap a few selfies and join in on some alpaca yoga ($10 for 45 minutes) among other planned events. See the event’s Facebook page for more details on the farm.
The Biggest '90s Party Ever
Billing itself as an “experience company,” Colors Worldwide will host a ’90s party at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at House of Blues (2200 N. Lamar St.) We’ll leave it up to you to determine if the event’s boastful title is hyperbole or not. Either way, it’s supposed to be chock-full of ’90s music, attire and “vibes,” so dress comically cliché, bring an ear for the Spice Girls and refresh your memory on ’90s slang. Tickets are $34.99 and up at universe.com.
Dance with the Goblin King this week as Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) screens Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in celebration of its 25th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. A cult classic starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, Labyrinth may look comical by today’s movie standards but is pure gold in the hearts of fans as a musical that follows a young girl as she makes her way through a fantastical maze of otherworldly characters in order to find her infant half-brother. Tickets are $11 at thetexastheatre.com.
Dallas by Chocolate Tour
Chocoholics can rejoice and get to know some of Dallas’ best dessert spots with the Dallas by Chocolate Tour on Saturday, Sept. 25. Learn all about this sweetmeat through a lesson in its history and how it’s made while checking your knowledge with some trivia. This guided tour includes stops at several premier chocolate-making spots serving up truffles, pastries and more. It all starts at 1 p.m. at Dallas by Chocolate (4925 Greenville Ave.). The event returns on select Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Tickets are $48-$53 at dallasbychocolate.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Friends! The Musical Parody
If it hasn’t been your day, week, month or year, try seeing Friends! The Musical Parody for its one-time show at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) and cheer up. Poking fun at the ’90s decade-defining comedy Friends, this uncensored, only-for-mature-audiences spoof follows six 20-somethings as they go about their clichéd lives in Manhattan. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Tickets start at $22.50 at ticketmaster.com.