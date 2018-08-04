11-Day Countdown Until RHOD: "Meet Your Son!"

Only 11 more days until our six favorite women return for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. We don't know what to think. We are overjoyed.

To pump us up even more than we already are, Bravo is giving us sneak peeks of Season 3. And they are testing us. In an Aug. 2 article, Bravo asks, "Can You Watch Brandi Redmond’s Adoption Journey Without Crying?"

That is a good question. And a good exercise. Can we truly watch a Housewife adopt a baby without tears falling down our cheeks? Let's see.