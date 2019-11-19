Some Facts About Cats, Ahead of the CGI Movie

One of the biggest musicals in history is going from center stage at theaters to being transformed into a controversial CGI adaptation on the big screen, and right before Christmas.

After the star-studded trailer and a featurette on the film dropped in the middle of July this year, Twitter had a lot of feelings, as Twitter often does. Mainly, the feelings were about the “digital fur technology,” as director Tom Hooper calls it.

“you’ll be playing a cat, in Cats! We’re using digital technology to make you a cat”

“a relief, then, because I was about to ask a follow-up question about whether I would be a befurred nude entity, smooth in weird places, neither fully cat nor fully human” — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 18, 2019

All we’re going to say is, look, Cats is weird. The movie, the musical, even the animal. That’s kind of the whole thing. It’s a dramatic musical that consists of people dressed in cat suits acting like felines onstage, because ... art. So why is it a surprise that a cinematic version of this would include computer-generated fur in place of cat suits? It’s all part of the strangeness.

If you haven’t had the privilege of experiencing this iconic show recently at the Dallas Summer Musicals and want a better understanding of the whole concept, here are some facts about Cats, both onstage and onscreen, to hold you up until we are all blessed (or cursed) with the film adaption.

