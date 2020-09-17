Cultural Events Are Happening Once Again in North Texas

Drive-in movies are a thing again. (Thanks, COVID!) But other cultural events are also popping up left and right in Dallas-Fort Worth.

While the coronavirus has left a trail of cancellations, many events have changed their format by either going outdoors or online. Things are changing daily, but Dallas culture is still thriving. We’ve put together a list of upcoming events that, so far, have survived a pandemic.

Sept. 17-20

Book Sale at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library

100 S. Center St., Arlington

Starting Thursday, thousands of hardcover and paperback books of all genres will be up for grabs along with CDs, DVDs and vinyl records at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library in Arlington. Serious bibliophiles can also browse around a collector’s corner full of rare and antique books.

While Thursday (2 to 5 p.m.) is reserved for Friends and Foundation of the Arlington Public Library members and seniors, the sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3

Tether

410 S. Windomere Ave. (North Oak Cliff)

The parking lot of Arts Mission Oak Cliff doubles as a dance hall when five local performers navigate the space while tethered by a rope.

“The piece explores themes of relationship, communication and allyship in a time when systemic racism is challenged and physical contact is restricted,” according to a press release. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for the show which starts at 7 p.m. on performance days.

Sept. 25-Nov. 1

Six Flags Over Texas Hallowfest

2201 E. Road to Six Flags St., Arlington

Every weekend starting Sept. 25, brave-hearted thrill-seekers can take a stroll along a trick-or-treat path at Six Flags by day or experience bone-chilling nights filled with sinister music, creepy fog and eerie lights.

Four Halloween zones will be located throughout the park to terrify guests. Advance registration to the park is required and those ages 3 and older must wear masks.

Sept. 25-Nov. 14

Quetzal Quatro: Genaro Hernandez, Juan J. Hernandez, Samuel Torres and Jose Vargas

2600 Live Oak St. (Old East Dallas)

The Latino Cultural Center will showcase the work of four artists whose narratives contain a common thread by exploring their Latino, Mexican-American and/or Chicano ancestral past. According to the LCC's website, the artists have produced, exhibited and worked extensively over the last quarter-century and have collaborated in joint local and regional projects.

During the run of this free exhibition, gallery hours will be by appointment only.

Sept. 26

Lewisville Virtual Western Days

151 W. Church St., Lewisville

A virtual Western celebration will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Visitors can view a live stream of the occasion at LewisvilleWesternDays.com or on Facebook. The celebration begins with the Hightower Band followed by a tamale eating championship. Dancing and cooking demos are also listed on the lineup, which includes Charley Crockett, Sundance Head and Cody Johnson.

Sept. 26

Carbaret Drive-In: Rocky Horror Picture Show (SOLD OUT)

300 N. Coit Road, No. 255, Richardson

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the legendary musical, a screening of this cult classic will take place at Brizo in Richardson. A preshow performance will be presented by Los Bastardos at 8:15 p.m. followed by the screening. This event is sold out, but CarBaret announces its weekly shows via Facebook.

Sept. 26-27

North American Reptile Breeders Conference

1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington

Those looking for pythons, dragons, dart frogs and other assorted creatures may want to check out this event at the Arlington Convention Center. The extensive vendor list includes names like Dark Knight Exotics, Eight Legged Beauty and Cold and Blooded Café. Texas Triffid Ranch will also be there with an array of carnivorous plants. In addition to tickets, guests will need to bring $5 cash for parking.

Oct. 1-4

Dallas VideoFest’s DocuFest

2712 Beeville St. (Wet Dallas)

Film fans can watch documentaries about Chuck Berry, Herb Alpert, Josephine Baker and others from the comfort of their couch or vehicle during this hybrid festival where shows will screen virtually and at the new Tin Star Theatre drive-in.

Oct. 1-4

Plano Virtual Comedy Fest

Plano Comedy Festival will feature a virtual parade of stand-up comics this year with belly laughs beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and continuing through Sunday. All-access passes to the event cost $52, and day passes are available at various rates. Early bird tickets cost a few bucks less.

Oct. 3

Wizards and Witches Beer Festival

2616 Commerce St., Dallas

Billed as “a festival for magic and non-magic folk alike,” the event features unlimited tastings of more than 20 beers, ciders and wines. Guests can also enjoy live music by the Red Head Party Band and DJ DumbelD or tour a magical village filled with enchanting shops, bewitching characters, food and photo ops. It’s all happening from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Presale tickets cost $37.

Oct. 6

National Night Out Community Cruise

Grand Prairie

In lieu of an annual block party, the city of Grand Prairie is inviting all residents who own a classic car to join in a parade that gets rolling at 6 p.m. The route begins at 2404 N. Carrier Parkway and travels through South Grand Prairie before wrapping up at Fire Station #10. Those who gather curbside along the route can collect some swag while following social distancing guidelines.

Now through Nov. 7

Our Faces, Our Voices

1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth

From oil paintings to photographs and videos, the self-portraits of 15 local artists of color are on display at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. According to the center’s website, “minority men and women have historically been underrepresented in western art” and a recent study of 18 museums across the U.S. estimates that 85% of the art in the museum’s collections are by white artists.

Ray Wyatt, who co-curated the exhibition along with Shauna Benoit, says via email that guests are invited to draw their own self-portrait to display on the wall, as well.