Racism at the Door Continues in Uptown, Deep Ellum and Beyond

Venues in Deep Ellum, among others, are accused of selectively vetting their clientele based on race and not for violating dress code rules.

“I was the only one they wouldn’t let in,” Trey says with arms raised, to convey despair more than outrage. “My friends and I are very connected to the Dallas social scene. You know, Bottled Blonde, Theory, Citizen, they’re all connected somehow. We spend every weekend, Thursday through Sunday, bringing them money, posting them on Instagram, bringing them clout. Then, they treat us ... me ... like this. It’s not right.”

Trey is a Dallas socialite in his mid-20s. He says that in the Dallas night scene, venues treat patrons differently depending on their race. He's relaying a specific incident as doormen refused to allow him entry to Bottled Blonde, Deep Ellum's most frequented bar.

“There were five or six of us, and I was the only one they said anything about,” he scoffs, shaking his head. “They wouldn’t let me in ‘cause my Jordans. My brother, my white friend, they questioned him ‘cause his sweatpants. But it was nothing. They moved on. Me, now when they came to me, there was no question. ‘Nah, he’s out,’ they said. That was it.”

Trey's comments evoke an immediate sense of déjà vu. Five years ago, uptown's Kung Fu Saloon had a nearly identical scene at its door that prompted online complaints and tarnished the establishment's reputation arguably to this day. The concept of racism veiled by “dress code” rules continues to arise on social media, as patrons accuse various venues of denying them entry while using a list of accepted clothing which in reality, some say, only applies to people of color. The rule of dress remains an indistinct, arbitrarily enforced part of life for Uptowners, and it's extended to Deep Ellum as the neighborhood's bars gentrify, following vague rules that confuse and isolate would-be patrons.

Most recently, reports surfaced of black women being denied entrance to Concrete Cowboy in Cedar Springs, on account of their shoes. The incident set Twitter ablaze when Dallas Morning News public safety reporter Cassandra Jaramillo tweeted that her friend, among other black women, were rejected at Concrete Cowboy's door “for wearing flats.” The rule didn’t seem to apply to white women, and Jaramillo offered evidence in the form of two photographs taken inside the venue showing white women wearing Vans and flat sandals.

The arbitrariness of dress code enforcement has been an ongoing topic of controversy in the Dallas night scene since before most millennials were born.

Dallas native Chris Lippincott, 45, remembers WFAA covering the matter on Channel 8 in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, when the code was aimed primarily toward patrons sporting beards or goatees, baseball hats and a majority of sportswear in general.

“It wasn’t very common to see white guys with goatees,” Lippincott says. “A lot of the West Coast rappers had that look, and it was the rise of hip-hop. Gangster rap music had an association with drugs, gangs and violence, and they wore starter jackets and caps, and the Raiders were their team. I remember several places where backwards caps weren’t allowed, specifically Oakland hats.”

Another Dallas Gen X-er, Jesús Chairez, recalls a night in August 1980, when he had a problem getting into a gay bar called Throckmorton Mining Company, run by the current owner of JR's Bar & Grill.

“Some owners might express a more specific type of dress code enforcement, by saying something like, ‘no baggy clothes,’ or, ‘no sneaks,’ to deter guests who they assume aren’t spending money.” — venue security expert Steven Obiselu Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



“I was not allowed in the bar because I did not have three picture IDs,” Chairez exclaims, still flustered after all these years. “They used to do this all the time, check IDs with people of color.

“I had no place to go to complain or help me advocate, so I went to the Dallas Gay & Lesbian Alliance, now DGA, for assistance, but they were not helpful. They didn’t see it as an issue, no kidding. So, I joined the League of United Latin American Citizens and learned some organizational skills, and in late 1981 formed the Gay and Hispanic Coalition de Dallas, later the Gay & Lesbian Hispanic Coalition de Dallas. But the group folded in summer 1988. Eventually, I left Dallas.”

Over 30 years later, many clubs in Dallas continue to push a putative prejudice through selectively enforced dress codes. Many on the service side find that these rules are necessary in order to keep a high-end standard and that they limit potential conflict caused by gangs flaunting their allegiances through specific colors or brands. Bars and clubs in South and West Dallas, as well as those in high-crime cities like Miami and Los Angeles, have famously forbidden the prominent use of colors like blue or red, among other gang-related colors and brands. But what are dress codes really endorsing?

Dress code controversies are not a new topic to Good Guys security firm founder Steven Obiselu or “Obi,” as people call him. He and his co-owner, Lawrence Moore, have worked with bars and clubs throughout Texas and Oklahoma for many years.

“We’re often told of a dress code to adhere to,” Obiselu explains, “usually to enforce certain things and detour guests who might seem dangerous, problematic or gang-affiliated. Generally, this can be determined through cuts, like biker jackets, and face or gang-related tattoos.”

The rules aren't always consistently aimed toward providing safety, Obiselu says.

“Some owners might express a more specific type of dress code enforcement, by saying something like, ‘no baggy clothes,’ or, ‘no sneaks,’ to deter guests who they assume aren’t spending money.”

Uptown and Deep Ellum venues tend to favor dress codes that use this criteria, with rules against athletic wear, sleeveless shirts, shorts, sandals and laced shoes. And, new to the no-no list, women's flats, which, if enforced, denotes a question of general misogyny, with women required to wear high heels, while men are allowed to wear flat shoes. Though, as Jaramillo pointed out, the rule thus far has not been reported to affect white women.

“In today’s climate, it’s not easy to use these factors to make a claim though,” Obiselu continues. “As we see face tattoos and grills becoming more common, not necessarily relating them to be involved in any violent activity.”

Obiselu points to ever-changing fashion trends, as sneaker brands like Yeezy, Adidas and Nike continue to rise in popularity, changing the socio-economic perceptions previously attached to the use of tennis shoes at clubs.

Likewise, sweatpants and other casual sportswear become increasingly common, and doormen are forced to interpret their establishment's dress codes loosely and through subjective criteria. Thus, history repeats itself.