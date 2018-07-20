Dallas Comedian Alfred Kainga Headlines Arlington Improv This Weekend

When Alfred Kainga started doing stand-up comedy 13 years ago in Dallas, there wasn’t much thought of anything other than making the crowd laugh. This weekend, as Kainga headlines the Arlington Improv for the first time, he and the crew reflect on the journey that led to his name on the marquee of the club where his career started.

Kainga was born in Zimbabwe but has lived in Dallas for 16 years. The differences in culture and his perspective living in both countries provide the unique voice Kainga has established in comedy. His ability to make the unrelatable accessible and hilarious earned him a spot as a finalist in the Funniest Comic in Texas Competition in 2014.

While Kainga has had a successful run of working comedy clubs in DFW, his work has been recognized nationally as well. Kainga has appeared in clubs across the country and was one of few comedians featured in the first season of Kevin Hart’s Comedy Central show, Hart of the City. When Hart of the City focused its production on DFW, the show reached out to Kainga to assist in selecting talent and hosting its showcase.