Another Good Christian Bitches Update: They’re Going to High School

After the reboot was set to take place in Austin, Good Christian Bitches is headed back to its home: Dallas.

Good Christian Bitches, Kim Gatlin's "semi-autobiographical" novel set in Hillside Park — an obvious riff on Highland Park — was turned into a TV series starring Leslie Bibb and Kristin Chenoweth in 2012. The show was canceled after one season, but it's now getting its second shot on TV. This time it is set to air on CW, a network that airs dramas like Dynasty and Riverdale.

The show is also reported to have shifted direction, with the series no longer taking place in Austin and centering around a megachurch, as had been reported earlier this year. Instead, Jordon Nardino will write a Clueless-like show about high schoolers in Dallas.

Gatlin says she's excited about Nardino writing the show, because he wrote the first three episodes of the original series and she says he always "got it."

"He got it from the beginning and he's back now; it's just perfect timing," Gatlin says. "I'm real excited about him."

Gatlin says she is also excited about the Clueless aspect coming to the show.

"When I would watch my mother and her big group of girlfriends, I remember thinking that it was so exasperating and I couldn't wait until [my girlfriends and I] were all old enough that we don't do this anymore and we mature out of this," Gatlin says, "and inevitably something would happen in my mom's group and they're now in their mid-70s and stuff still goes on and I'm just like ... 'Oh, please God, I thought eventually everybody would outgrow this and they don't,' so I think that's going to give it a real interesting part added."

Gatlin hopes the CW sticks to the title of Good Christian Bitches. Back in 2012, ABC changed the show to GCB after religious groups voiced their distaste for "Christian" and "bitches" in the same title.

"If you grew up in the church and you have been part of a church family, we all know everybody has [a good Christian bitch] or knows one of those," Gatlin says. "It's just not nice to talk about them, so we didn't. Church people can relate to that term whether they like it or not, whether they like the fact I used 'Christian' and 'bitch' in the same sentence or not. If they're going to be really honest about it, they got to admit we all know those people and sometimes we can be those people even though we prefer not to be."