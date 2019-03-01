Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Is the Face of Augmented Reality Mural in Downtown

Visitors to downtown Dallas no longer need to enter American Airlines Center to see Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic in action. A new augmented reality mural featuring Doncic performing his stepback jumper has been revealed, drawing attention and deceiving eyes.

Across the back of the T. Boone Pickens YMCA on 601 N. Akard St. sprawls the new 68-by-193-foot mural. Not settling for a standard mural, the Mavericks presented a modern magic show for fans to enjoy. A basketball smashes into the wall, cratering the point of impact as Doncic’s form projects outward, towering over cars and pedestrians before washing into footage of him sinking his trademark shot.

The AR mural is brought to life with a few small clicks on your phone. By clicking here you will be taken to a small set of instructions directing you to click a Facebook link, point the screen toward the mural, and watch the scene unfold. Participants are then invited to post their best take on the stepback shot, and the winner will receive a signed Doncic jersey and a chance to meet the rookie.