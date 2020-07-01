First Look: Another Round Mini Golf Offers Ball-to-the-Wall Fun From a Social Distance

Mini golfing has landed in West Dallas, and while the idea of golfing in groups may sound a bit unsafe during a pandemic, Another Round is allowing for fun at a safe distance.

The company is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Kendall and Alicia Spence, inspired by their travels to mini golf venues across the country. The two felt that Dallas was missing a mini golf venue similar to those they had visited in the past, and were inspired to bring something fun and festive to Dallas for kids and adults to enjoy.

EXPAND We don't even know what this is, but you must beat this monster. Alex Gonzalez

At Another Round, guests can play a 12-hole game of mini golf in an indoor course with an Oak Cliff Country Club Theme for $12. The duo chose this theme as a way to pay homage to the inclusive and eclectic neighborhood adjacent to their spot and will update the course every year.

Each hole is artistically designed, with Instagrammable setups. But don’t be fooled by enticing aesthetics, this course is challenging. At hole No. 5, bags of foam blocks hang from the ceiling, meant to be swung by one member of your group while another is swinging at the ball. At hole No. 7, the floor and the ceiling are covered with traffic cones. Hole No. 8 is a dark, closed-off curtained section of the venue with a strobe light blinking to distract the golfer.

If you want to get drinks or bites before or after your game of golf, the bar area offers a tasty selection of golf-themed cocktails. The tee-off cocktail is a sweet, refreshing mix of Sobieski vodka, Aperol, mint, lime and ginger beer ($12). Another good choice is the birdie, made with Deep Eddy vodka, pamplemousse, lemon, lavender and Champagne ($12).

For food, Another Round has partnered with Cooper’s Meat Market to offer small bites, like the wagyu beef hot dog ($6) and the chophouse sliders ($8).

While the food and cocktails are good and the course is fun, there are still portions of Another Round that are noticeably unfinished. Some of the outer portions of the courses are still in need of some paint and some touching up. Still, Another Round makes for a fun, quick escape, even if it’s just for an hour-long game of mini golf in the middle of the day.

For those wanting to maintain social distance, Another Round also offers quaran-tee times. For $150, you and up to 13 other friends can have the place to yourself for an hour.

Another Round. 660 Fort Worth Ave. Open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Quaran-tee times are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

EXPAND Another hole, another challenge. Alex Gonzalez