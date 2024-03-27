Thinking of Buying a Bunny for Easter? Experts Say 'Not So Fast'

Bunnies are synonymous with Easter, thanks to the legend of the Easter Bunny and the critter's general association with springtime. Bunny-shaped toys and chocolates line the aisles of supermarkets as we speak, all bound to be a gift in some child’s Easter basket.
For some families, however, bunny paraphernalia is simply not a cute enough holiday gift — only the real thing will do. Live rabbits are common presents, whether purchased at pet stores or adopted from shelters just for the occasion. Experts are imploring these families to consider the long-term consequences of this decision.
In 2017, National Geographic reported that at least 80% of pet rabbits bought around Easter either die of neglect or are abandoned before their first birthday. Every situation is different and a number of factors contribute to this statistic, but the lesson is clear: Pet bunnies are a serious commitment, not a gag for a holiday.
“Oftentimes they are purchased as a gift for a child and often the interest wanes,” says Mary Martin, assistant director of Dallas Animal Services. “That's one of the reasons I have heard. Other times, it's the same kinds of reasons that they relinquish dogs and cats: a family circumstance that prevents them from being able to care for their pet. And also medical and clinical care.”
Generally, animal welfare advocates widely condemn giving someone a pet as a present, especially as a surprise. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals strongly recommends “the giving of pets as gifts only to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one, and the ability to care for it responsibly.”
Many animals, including bunnies, can live well over 10 years and can cost thousands of dollars to feed and care for over a lifetime. That’s not the kind of commitment that should be sprung on somebody, so it should come as no shock that shelters experience a spike in surrenders following holidays like Christmas.
Bunnies are among the most popular pets in the United States, with 1.5 million households reportedly owning at least one in 2022. They’re also often among the most misunderstood.
How Many Bunnies Live in U.S. Homes?
Because of their size, bunnies are commonly lumped in with hamsters and guinea pigs, which are considered low-maintenance animals that make ideal “starter pets” for kids. Martin says this is far from the case and that bunnies require a level of care and attention comparable to cats and dogs.
“Bunnies make wonderful pets, but not kept in cages,” she says. “They should be a member of the family, just like a dog or a cat.”
Rabbits require room to roam and exercise, and many enjoy playing with toys. Hutches and cages sold in pet stores don’t meet those needs. Confining a rabbit long-term is not just uncomfortable for the animal; it’s considered cruel.
“Keeping a bunny in a hutch or a pen or a cage is really not humane and does not offer that bunny the kind of enrichment that he or she needs,” Martin says.
Some experts even advise against bunnies altogether as pets for kids. They are easily frightened and respond negatively to being picked up, cuddled and played with, typically the top three things kids want to do with their pets. Frightened bunnies will often bite the child out of fear or even suffer from stress-related injuries. This is harmful to both the kid and the rabbit, but also continues the cycle of neglect and abandonment as children lose interest in pets that don’t want to play with them.
Another common (but not commonly known) need of rabbits is companionship. Martin recommends adopting in pairs to prevent your pet from getting bored or depressed.
“Bunnies are much better as bonded pairs,” she says. “They are much happier if they have a buddy, so we'd love to see people adopt bunnies from shelters in pairs if possible.”
The final and most universal recommendation for those interested in bunnies is the same as any other pet: “Adopt, don’t shop.”
While statistics for bunny abandonment seem bleak, prospective owners have a chance to be part of the solution. Dallas Animal Services is one of many local shelters that take in and adopt out abandoned bunnies to those who are prepared to properly care for them.
And for those still looking for a cute, low-maintenance Easter bunny who won’t mind being picked up and played with?
“Get a stuffed one,” says Martin.