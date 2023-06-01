The Best Things To Do in Dallas, June 1–6

Thursday, June 1
There are a few could-be-polarizing terms being batted around in the ATTPAC.org's description of Therefore’s Poems for Broken Screens, but don’t let “avant-garde,” “improvisational” or “experimental” scare you off. These performances, 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, are for anyone who loves poetry and doesn’t want to go to just another poetry reading. Therefore is an art, sound and performance group that will showcase poems as music, movement, media and more (all the good “m’s”). This isn’t an example of “different, so I’m scared,” but a perfect one for “different, and I’m so excited.” Don’t sign up for the expected, get over to Hamon Hall (2403 Flora St.) and get tickets online.
Josh Gates will be familiar to fans of Discovery Channel and SyFy because the affable fella was the host of Destination Truth and Stranded on the latter and currently reps all the mystery and adventure of Expedition Unknown. TV’s beloved (and bookworms' too, as Gates is an author) will make his way through the dense urban jungle of Dallas to the Winspear Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, for an evening with his fans. Tickets start at $25.50, available online.
Friday, June 2Friday Night Summer Movie Series at PGA Frisco
Frisco’s bright, shiny new attraction is Omni PGA Frisco and the Monument Realty PGA District (3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco), and the venues are already kicking out the summer events. Come sundown (so, 8 p.m.) this Friday, June 2, the district is tossing out the beach blankets and kicking off the Summer Movie Series with The Sandlot. Of course, the event (and those subsequent flicks) are family-friendly, and snacks, drinks and sweets are available for purchase. Check out more events online.
It’s been a long time that we’ve depended on Taste Addison to bring us some deliciousness at the start of summer. This year is no different, and the hunger pangs are already starting. From 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, check out “taste bites” for $5 or less from more than 25 restaurants; full-size items are also available. You can dine on Cuban, Mexican, Chinese, Hawaiian, Indian, fusion and other cuisines, then snag dessert while you listen to live music and check out family-friendly activities. Single-day tickets are just $15; weekend passes and parking are also available online.
Saturday, June 3
“Rocketship Run” by Laurie Berkner lives rent-free in our heads. And with good reason. She’s the ultimate in children’s songwriting and performing. She’s — oh, we’ll say it — a living legend. Berkner is gracing the Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.) stage at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, for her Greatest Hits tour (super stoked for that aforementioned hit coming at us live) and it’s sure to be a dance-off. No, for real. Kiddos are encouraged to prep for the show by watching Berkner’s YouTube channel, bringing shoes they can dance in and a stuffed animal (you’ll find out). Tickets start at $26.50, available online.
Pride Weekend at Fair Park, Sons of Hermann Hall, Double Wide and Thunderbird Station
OK, get ready for some fun ways to show your pride and/or ally-ship. This weekend means it’s time for Dallas Pride 2023 at Fair Park and that also means activities, attractions (come on, parade!) and more for kids, teens, families and fantabulous adults. Get glammed up, get your pride gear ready and get rolling because the Saturday festival runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with live entertainment; tickets are $10 all the way down to free, depending on age. Sunday, the free parade will showcase more than 150 entries, including floats, bands and groups. Dallas Pride makes a point to have everyone feel safe being their truest selves, but the focus on areas for kids and teens is especially smile-bringing these days. Find out all the info on the weekend online.
But for those adults of legal drinking age ready to party a little longer on Saturday, we have options. Disco, TX is hosting Pride-a-palooza at Sons of Hermann Hall starting at 8 p.m. Many guests, many DJs, much party in all three rooms of the venue. Tickets start at $25, available via Prekindle. Meanwhile, just across the street(s), the Double Wide and Thunderbird Station crews are raising up the rainbow for two nights. Friday, the Double Wide hosts a Pride Kickoff Party starting at 9 p.m. before Thunderbird Station takes the reins on Saturday for a Drag King Pit Stop hosted by Dezi 5. Doors open at 8 p.m. but the show starts at 10 p.m. with games and more.
Sunday, June 4Next to Normal at Theatre Three
Normalize talking about mental health! And let’s put it on stage while we’re at it. Theatre Three (2688 Laclede St.) is offering up Next to Normal, opening Thursday and running through July 2. The Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning musical explores mental illness, grief, and — the most important part — love. The diverse cast speaks strongly to family being those whom you’re connected to, not whom you look like. Tickets are $37–$40, available online.
Monday, June 5Meatless Meals class at Central Market Lovers Lane
Everybody has been in a place where they think, “I cannot make that same meal again or I’ll scream.” Fortunately, Central Market (5750 E. Lovers Lane) has a cooking school with a full schedule of classes ranging in skill level and cuisine type. This Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m., try your hand at the next in the Meatless Meals series. This one is centered on a Mexican meal, and participants will create chile relleno, entomatadas, flan and more. It’s $65 and requires registration, available via Eventbrite.
Tuesday, June 6Book Club: The Biography of X at Interabang Books
You know what’s hard when you’re an adult? Finding new friends. Seriously. You know what’s awesome? Meeting new friends who like to read and might have the same (or wildly different) reaction to a new jacked up and mesmerizing book. Lori Feather, book buyer for Interabang Books' (5600 W. Lovers Lane), hosts the store’s monthly book club 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, with what will surely be a riveting discussion of Catherine Lacey’s The Biography of X. The novel mixes both fiction with non, and universal themes with some serious pluck. Find out more online, then read fast!
Arts & Letters: Ann Napolitano at Dallas Museum of Art
Sometimes the best works of art are inspired by other works of art. Ann Napolitano’s Hello Beautiful is a gorgeous example in its tribute to Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. It examines how loving someone can mean their family and support system becomes yours too. Arts & Letters Live welcomes Napolitano to Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to discuss her latest acclaimed work. Tickets are $35, available online. Please note: Due to the author's pre-existing health condition, all audience members are asked to wear a mask throughout the event.