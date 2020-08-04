5 Twitter Accounts That Should Be Banned Immediately

Ted Cruz speaks in Iowa in 2015. He should not speak on Twitter anymore. We have our reasons.

Former Ku Klux Klan leader and convicted felon David Duke was banned from Twitter Thursday for breaking the social media platform’s policies against hate speech.

The company didn’t specify which tweet(s) triggered the ban, but judging by the fact that the policies expressly forbid the promotion of violence or “hateful imagery” against religious, racial and ethnic minorities, we would safely wager that Duke’s entire existence had something to do with it.

Duke joins the likes of Jacob Wohl, Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, George Zimmerman, Azealia Banks, Martin Shkreli, Gavin McInnes and the Krassenstein brothers among an elite list of the highest-profile names to be permanently banned from Twitter.

In a similar fight against hate speech and other policy infractions, Facebook has made headlines over the past few years in also banning Jones and Yiannopoulos as well as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is still on Twitter as of writing this article (albeit without the blue checkmark for "verified" users).

Conversations about free speech aside, some people deserve to be banned from social media for myriad reasons, from reprehensible statements to just being a goddamned nuisance. Below are five other Twitter accounts that Jack Dorsey and Co. should ban outright.

Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

In September 2017, a morsel of joy was brought into our miserable existence when Ted Cruz’s official Twitter account was caught “liking” an incest porn video. Only two months later, the senator tried to explain the plot of Star Wars to none other than Mark Hammill.

Imagine having that much hubris.

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Neekolul (@neekolul)

According to blog Sausage Roll, esteemed Dallas e-girl and “influencer” Neekolul (real name Nicole Sanchez) was once arrested for domestic assault and sent to anger management courses. As bad as that is, Twitter doesn’t have any rules against people with rap sheets taking up pixels on the platform.

Still, we humbly request that Twitter make an exception and ban her. No, she doesn’t have a documented history of using hate speech, but her viral “OK Boomer” video counts as speech, and we hate it.

Tay-K (@tayk)

Arlington rapper Tay-K is serving a 55-year prison sentence for murder and aggravated robbery, but every once in a while he tweets from a contraband cell phone. If he wants to roll the dice and risk another stint of solitary confinement, that’s his prerogative, but in the tweet below, he wished himself happy birthday in the third person.

That’s a weird and arguably egotistical thing to do, and the people in the replies who are enabling such behavior should be banned as well.

Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren)

There’s a steep laundry list of deplorable sentiments that have been expressed by Fox Nation host and former Dallas resident Tomi Lahren, but most of it pales in comparison to what she does with her hands 36 seconds into this video. Was she attempting to do jazz hands from the perspective of someone who has never listened to jazz? Was she trying to clap along to some nursery rhyme about the Confederacy?

Let them destroy their cities. No bailouts. You did this, Liberals. pic.twitter.com/73fxqgwAXx — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 29, 2020

This person (@Adrian_Zamora_)

Anyone who goes to Pluckers and takes only one bite out of each chicken wing should be sent to a military tribunal in The Hague.