Fit and Lit: North Texas Breweries Offer Fitness Classes

The New Year has dawned upon us, which brings about resolutions galore, many focused on fitness and health. Of course, there are several ways of approaching your fitness resolutions to add all that cycling, running, weight training and diet restrictions you promised you'd endure this year. The diets normally entail giving up your favorite brews, but who in the hell wants to give up the malts and hops? There has to be a better way, right?

That's right, some of us would have to be drunk to set foot in a gym. Thankfully, over the past few years, local breweries have begun hosting different fitness-related events to help motivate a healthier lifestyle without giving up the drink of your choice.

Here is a list of awesome, fun fitness options hosted by a local brewery near you.

Snicker Doodle Ale is one of the brews you can sip on at Community Beer Company while you're working out. Community Beer Company

Community Beer Co. 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200

Group ride, free



Once a month, Community Beer Co. hosts a group bike ride that is open for anyone and includes multiple routes, distances and paces. After the ride there are raffle prizes and giveaways, along with plenty of delicious brews to quench your thirst and help you recover. Doors open at 9 a.m. with complimentary coffee and breakfast tacos, with rides rolling out an hour later. Get ready to ride your way to fitness and, of course, great beer.

Celestial Beerworks 2530 Butler St.

HIIT and Sip Saturday, $15 online/$20 at the door



Every first Saturday of each month this calorie-burning event is hosted by the unique bunch at Celestial Beerworks and led by fitness trainer Jessica Richter. It's a little different, and by different we mean intense — a 40-minute, high-intensity training session that is sure to help you get your sweat on. Training begins at 11 a.m., followed by two 8-ounce pours in the taproom. Make sure to bring your tennis shoes, a mat, water and plenty of energy.

EXPAND Peticolas wants to train you for the marathon. Kelsey Shoemaker

Peticolas Brewing Co. 1301 Pace St.

Running Club Social Run/Walk, $20



Peticolas Brewing Company is seeking to not only help people get in shape, but also to train up for the big Velvet Hammer 5K scheduled to happen in April. Each month leading up to the big race, Peticolas will host a social run that includes a “3ish”-mile organized run/walk that is untimed with water only along the way, until you reach the finish line and the free brew samples and hot breakfast awaiting you.

Shannon Brewing Co.

818 N. Main St., Keller

Running Club, free

To really enhance your running/fitness game, just head over to Shannon Brewing in Keller for their weekly running club. Every Thursday night starting at 6 p.m., the running club meets up for a 5K fun run with friends that ultimately leads you back to the brewery where you can recover with some brews as well as some food from one of the local food trucks. Be ready to step up your fitness game with a weekly run and some locally crafted goodness.

Panther Island Brewing Co. 501 N. Main St., Fort Worth

Happy #*@!’N Yoga Pop-Up, $22



Ever feel stressed out? Sure you do, and Panther Island Brewing has the answer to your stress; Happy #*@!’N Yoga. This is no ordinary yoga class, for here is where you not only center yourself, but also release your stress by swearing as you perform your yoga poses. This monthly class gives you the chance to express yourself through cussing, stress-gasms and by flipping off your bad days — and this is all followed up with plenty of damn good beer.

Hop Fusion Ale Works 200 E. Broadway Ave., Fort Worth

Beer Yoga At The Hop, $20



Beer yoga at the Hop is not as intense as the previous entry but still provides you with the chance to release stress, socialize and drink great beer. This yoga class takes place on the second Saturday of every month and costs $20, which includes participation in the yoga class, a custom pint glass and three pours of delicious brews. Stretch and pose your way into a new you.

Westlake Brewing Co. 2816 Commerce St.

Thursday Social Run, free



Another weekly social run that is sure to get you in shape and feeling unstoppable like Forrest Gump. Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Westlake Brewing Company hosts a social fun run that consists of an out-and-back course down scenic Swiss Avenue. You run at your own pace with other craft beer lovers, but of course, the faster you run, the sooner you get back to the beer, so in the words of Jenny, “Run Forrest, run!”

EXPAND The front of Pegasus City Brewery in the Design District Brent Nuss

Pegasus City Brewery 2222 Vantage St.

Training Run/Walk, free



It’s time to run, and then be rewarded with beer and BBQ. This one time fun event is happening on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and is hosted by the L.A. Fuess Partners at Pegasus City Brewery and features a social run/walk that is close to 3 miles, followed by two free brews and delicious BBQ to enjoy while socializing with other fatigued individuals. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the social run at 6:30 p.m.

Martin House Brewing Co. 220 S. Sylvania Ave., No. 209, Fort Worth

Beginner Yoga With Beer, $20



There is nothing better than trying new things for the new year, especially if that includes good beer. Martin House Brewing is hosting a beginner yoga class with yoga instructor Alli Carpenter. The hourlong class begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, and the $20 entrance fee includes a pint glass, four 8-ounce pours and participation in the class. Flex those muscles and sip your way into harmony.