Erykah Badu Will Perform With the Dallas Symphony Next Month for One Night Only

Erykah Badu, performing this year at her birthday party show at The Bomb Factory, will perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra next month.

Everyone’s favorite soulful songstress, Erykah Badu, will be adding a new collab to her books — and it’s with our very own Dallas Symphony Orchestra. This announcement comes on the heels of the DSO’s performance with Jennifer Hudson, proving yet again that our orchestra is able to bring in internationally recognized artists.

Like fellow Dallas legend St. Vincent's DSO performance in 2015, this type of cross-genre collaboration with Badu is just what the organization needs to appeal to a broader audience.

Badu’s particular brand of unconventionality will shine on a stage backed by a full symphony orchestra, but, more important, she fits right in with the DSO’s commitment to music education in Oak Cliff and South Dallas, where Badu has deep roots.

“Beginning this summer, we will provide free access to music lessons and instruments to hundreds of children,” said Kim Notlemy, the orchestra’s CEO. “Badu is emblematic of the power of music education in childhood and the paths it can create.”

Badu's musical director, RC Williams, says he's very excited for the upcoming show. "I never played with the Dallas symphony, so I'm looking forward to this show," he says. "I've played with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra; we did a piece called "Place" by Ted Hearne, and Ted Hearne will be the conductor for this Dallas show, so even better."

The show is also an opportunity for those whose schedules don't align with late-night partier Badu, who normally starts her Dallas birthday show after midnight. According to the DSO’s website, the concert will be “a hometown jam session like the Arts District has never seen!” But it’s for one night only, so be sure to snag those tickets in advance.

See Erykah Badu with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra on Friday, June 21 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets are $60-$160.