Environmentally Conscious Dallas Designer Lela Orr Will Compete on Project Runway

Dallas fashion connoisseurs may see a familiar fact on tonight’s season premiere of Project Runway. Designer Lela Orr is set to compete on the show's 17th season. In 2016, Dallas native Orr founded Ferrah, a fashion line produced in an environmentally conscious manner.

“The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world,” Orr says. “I wanted to do my part to combat this statistic by being a zero waste designer who works exclusively with natural dyed and fabrics whilst staying true to my fashion-forward aesthetic. I believe that sustainability is not just a trend but a cause we can all become part of to secure the future of upcoming generations.”

Apart from helping people maintain a low carbon footprint, Orr also hopes to evoke confidence within Ferrah wearers.