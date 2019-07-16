Two Burlesque Dancers Are Hunting for Ghosts in Their Series Ghost Babes

First there was an all-female Ghostbusters remake, now there's Ghost Babes , a Dallas YouTube show that follows local dancers Matilda Crow and Janie Slash, and a bunch of ghosts.

When you think of ghost hunters, you might imagine dorky, middle-aged men spouting cheesy invocations at a dark, empty room. But don’t expect to see that in Dallas’ new paranormal investigation series, Ghost Babes, which stars two baddie burlesque dancers on the hunt for the supernatural.

In an extrasensory production that’s scary, sexy and full of surprises, Ghost Babes, coming to YouTube this September, will explore the locations of some of Texas’ most terrifying, haunted tales, and they’ll look damn good while doing it.

Matilda Crow and Janie Slash, with the help of cameraman and bodyguard John Bryant, will seek to unearth various local legends and channel some spirits along the way. Unlike in any paranormal investigation series you’ve seen before, the two will face some of their darkest fears as they channel the extrasensory perception that they’ve both felt in tune with since they were children growing up in North Texas.

“We essentially created this for women,” says Crow, noting that the show's female stars set it apart from the rest. “Starring women makes more sense, because women tend to be more sensitive to these things and be more willing to go on a feeling and really inspect it.”

It’s been said that only certain groups of people have the ability to channel or sense spirits through extrasensory perception, which is something that both women say that they've experienced since early childhood, a sentience unshared by those they grew up with. Slash admits to having come into this realization as she got older, though she “scared (her) mom as a child” with remarks about seeing things not visible to others. Crow remembers always being in tune with this peculiar gift, as her mother was interested in studying the paranormal, while her father wanted nothing to do with it.

“I’ve always been the kind of person to try and not give it too much attention when strange things occur,” says Crow, reminiscing on her experiences with the paranormal as a child, “because if you give it too much attention, it can latch on and not let go. Fear, stress, anxiety, these are all how it feeds, which is why you see it more with adolescents.”

The ongoing reminder of this sixth sense is what sets Ghost Babes apart, as these two won’t just be investigating to invoke spirits and wreak havoc, but striving to prove the existence of ghosts and other supernatural figures in order to understand and educate viewers on the paranormal. The two women speak on their shared leeriness of modern ghost tourism, in which groups of people are introduced to a paranormal investigation without guidelines or precautions.

“The important thing is that you protect yourself,” Slash explains, as she recalls a time visiting a haunted location with a group that didn't carry the same respect and safety measures as her current trio. “If you put out negative energy, you’ll draw negative energy," she says. "We like to mess around and have fun, but we take it very seriously what we do.”

“A lot of investigations and ghost hunter shows are focused on aggravating spirits.” — Matilda Crow Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



The group’s passion is evident, as Crow uncovers her personal disagreement with the mainstream direction that paranormal investigations have taken a turn toward.

“A lot of investigations and ghost hunter shows are focused on aggravating spirits,” Crow says. “It gives paranormal investigators a bad rep. People just want to go for the thrills and the scares, and honestly, they might not be able to handle it.”

The group goes back in time to some of the most terrifying moments they had filming the first season. Crow revisits a spot in Denton called Goatman’s Bridge, which she notes as “very pretty, but the energy shifts.” The spirit of the demonic Goatman seems to follow her every time she goes there, and it even spoke to her at a haunted house in Mineral Wells, she says. Slash, however, had a much more physical experience occur at a bed and breakfast in Marshall, when something began violently shaking the bed and woke her up from her sleep. She recalls stepping outside to a foggy night and seeing a train roll by, then it stopped completely; coldness filled the air around her, as a warm voice crept into her ear and whispered “kill.”

In their first season, Ghost Babes will visit various haunted locations throughout Texas, including spots in Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and Jefferson, known to be the most haunted town in the state. And while the first season will narrow its focus to local ghosts and demons, season 2 will go deeper into extraterrestrial investigations and cryptozoology, where they’ll seek out hidden creatures such as Big Foot, Moth Man and more.

While many may doubt the veracity of ghosts and supernatural beings, there’s no denying the intrigue that comes with looking into the unknown. The show, its creators say, will be an otherworldly journey for all who tune in.

“You don’t have to be a believer to investigate or even entertain the idea of the supernatural,” Crow says. “Because investigation into the paranormal is investigation into humanity. And, can humanity continue in any form? Even if you’re certain nothing happens after death, there still has to be a higher purpose. We should all be encouraged to embrace that.”