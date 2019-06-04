In Honor of North Texas’ Spelling Bee Champs, a Look at History’s Most Famous Misspellings

While the rest of us blame autocorrect for our misspellings, kids are still taking spelling to new competitive levels, and for the first time ever in its 92 years, the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship had an eight-way tie.

Three of the winners came from the North Texas area, and according to The New York Times, they’re also friends. Rohan Raja from Irving, Sohum Sukhatankar from Dallas and Abhijay Kodali from Flower Mound came home each with a whopping $50,000 after a grueling 20 rounds of words.

Our Dallas kids journeyed to National Harbor, Maryland, at the end of May to join 565 contestants from around the world pulled from various regional competitions and qualifying tests. At the end of the 17th round, it was announced that any of the remaining contestants who spelled their next three words perfectly would win the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Eight kids did just that.

So how hard was it really?

Auslaut. Erysipelas. Bougainvillea. Aiguillette. Pendeloque. Palama. Cernuous. Odylic. These are the words that brought on this unprecedented tie. Impressed yet?

Just to hype up our spelling champions, here’s a list of our favorite misspellings throughout history: