The Best St. Patrick's Events in Dallas This Week

Many of us have lost track of why we’re drinking green Bud Lights and wearing cheesy Target T-shirts on March 17 (it’s to commemorate Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, by the way), but let us take some credit for keeping the celebration of Irish culture alive. So join the masses by ordering a cold Guinness, wear that annoying lucky charm headpiece, and let the shenanigans begin at any of the below festive events. Here are the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick's way in Dallas this week.
St. Paddy’s Party at Truck Yard
11 a.m. Saturday March 12 or Thursday March 17
5624 Sears St.
Take your pick — you have two days to choose from for this epic Irish shindig. At this Lower Greenville neighborhood bar, you can get hyped up for live music, food trucks and a variety of drink specials such as the Drunken Leprechaun or iced Irish coffee. On Saturday, the Truck Yard will have a $10 cover with no minors allowed for their post-parade adult celebration or you can participate on Thursday for a kid and pet friendly do-over. For details, check out truckyarddallas.com.
St. Patrick’s Celebration at The Dubliner
8 a.m. Saturday, March 12, or 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17
2818 Greenville Ave.
Party it up in the most authentic way possible at this traditional Irish pub and pretend as if you were in the streets of the republic. On Saturday, festivities start bright and early with bagpipers and a DJ for all to enjoy and Thursday has a day full of surprises with dancers at noon, several live performances throughout the day and classic food specials such as shepherd’s pie and corned beef cabbage. Find out more at dallasdubliner.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Block Party Featuring Matt and Kim
10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, March 12
208 S. Akard St.
Kick off your weekend festivities with a day at the AT&T Discovery District. This downtown plaza event is free and includes a special performance by indie electronic group Matt and Kim, a live showing of the Lower Greenville parade on the big screen and Irish folk dancers, activities for children and more.
St. Patrick’s Parade After-Party at Sundown at Granada
10 a.m.–midnight Saturday, March 12
3520 Greenville Ave.
If you’re going to the Lower Greenville parade and find yourself in the classic situation of “the Uber is charging $75 to take me down the street and I don’t know what to do,” then the most simple solution is to walk over to Sundown at Granada and enjoy their free live music all day. They’ll have a great lineup for Reggae on the Rooftop during the day, an inside stage with sweet sounds playing into the evening, a DJ in the parking lot, and food/drink specials. Visit their event page for the full schedule of performances.
10 a.m.–12 p.m. Saturday, March 12
205 NorthPark Center
The young ones deserve to get in on some of this holiday cheer, so sign them up for a wholesome morning of culinary fun at NorthPark restaurant Maggiano’s Little Italy. The $20 ticket covers a two-hour class where mini chefs will discover how green eggs and ham turn green and may even leave them inspired to start helping around the kitchen at home.
Wee Little St. Paddy’s Day Party
11 a.m. Saturday, March 12
2015 Abrams Road
If you’re not into the Lower Greenville parade's crowds and major lack of portable toilets, make your way to The Heights bar in the Lakewood neighborhood for something a little more low-key. For no cover, expect live performances, all the Jameson your heart desires and order a special Irish stew in addition to their regular menu.
Dublin Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Party with Emerald City Band at The Statler
8 p.m.–11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17
1914 Commerce St.
Shake your shamrocks in downtown while you hear from party band Emerald City. General admission tickets at this fabulous ballroom start at $19 and guests can choose from a variety of cocktails such as St. Patrick’s-themed green margaritas. If you’re interested in learning more about their $59 VIP ticket with a hosted bar, view the details on the event's page.
Kiss Me I’m Gay: Same-Sex Speed Dating at Dallas Comedy Club
6:45 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17
3036 Elm St.
It's supposed to be a lucky day, so test that theory by putting on your best green outfit and making a run to this Deep Ellum laugh factory for a not-so-classic evening of mingling. The formal speed dating will take place for 60-70 minutes where guests will have between six and seven minutes to meet their prince charming. There is also a Queer Factory: St. Patrick’s Gay Show following the event if you’d like to extend your evening with a special someone and share some laughs. To read all the nitty gritty details about the speed dating, visit the event page.
March Pub Run: St. Patty’s at Lake House
6 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, March 17
7510 E. Northwest Highway
Join Dallas Sports Social for their Pub Run, a monthly fun run on the third Thursday of every month. Since this 5K falls on the Irish holiday, attendees can wear fun costumes for their run or walk around White Rock Lake and then socialize with a drink at Lake House Bar & Grill. Those ages 21 and up can pre-register online for $10 or sign up day-of for $15.
St. Patrick’s Day Miniature Golf Open
6 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, March 17
1601 Elm St., 48th Floor
If you’re feeling competitive and need to unwind after a long day of work, make your way to the Tower Club in downtown for your chance to swing through nine miniature golf stations. General admission tickets are $25 and include Irish food and beverage, prizes for the top three winners, and a best golf outfit competition.
St. Patty's Day Party
3 p.m. Thursday, March 17
14854 Montford Drive, Addison
Addison is a world-renowned drinking destination and there's no better way to disguise your obnoxious drunk laugh than at a comedy show. That's what you can expect at TK's in Addison, along with music, Irish food and a "green beer garden," and drink specials, plus an adult scavenger hunt where you can win prizes. Tickets are $25 and VIP seating is $40. To reserve a table, email [email protected].