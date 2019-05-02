Radio Personality Has Invented ‘Miracle’ CBD Spray

Jenna Page Owens might have invented your miracle skincare product.

Owens, radio personality on The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, started wellness brand Fitish in fall 2017 to help people achieve an obtainable wellness, whether that’s through working out, eating healthy or simply being happy.

“The ‘ish’ is a real prevalent part of this for a lot of reasons,” Owens says. “Because I don’t think that you need to be all one thing. I don’t think you should never cheat on your diet. I don’t think that you need to never drink or never eat badly or never go out and stay up all night or things like that. I just think it’s about finding a good balance approach.”

Fitish includes merchandise, like workout clothes, health lifestyle blogs, workout classes and more. But in fall 2018, it added its now most-popular skincare product, the Cool Down spray that includes a CBD ingredient.

Owens says she discovered CBD when she started to change her routine to eventually ween herself off sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication.

“I thought, ‘Well, I bet if CBD as an anti-inflammatory internally works so well, I bet it would work really great on skin,’” she says.

From there, she began researching for six months and tested different products on her test group, made up of her friends and family.

She says through reading and mentorship from others, she was able to teach herself how to create a skincare product.

“I read a lot,” Owens says. “Knowledge is power. I’ve been an avid reader my entire life.”

CBD has long been associated with marijuana and THC, but as long as the CBD doesn’t contain THC, it is federally legal, Owens says. Because of its association, Owens says many dermatologists have been hesitant about it at first, but it’s hard to ignore the results.

There's still little research done when it comes to CBD, but Owens says she initially created the Cool Down spray for herself.

“It’s a misting moisturizer that’s infused with CBD and some other great ingredients that are anti-inflammatory as well,” she says. “It’s easy to apply, and truthfully, I created it for myself and my own issue I have with rosacea. I get very red when I exercise.”

But it’s helped more than just Owens and her rosacea. A quick scroll through Fitish’s Instagram account, you’ll see dozens of testimonials from users who say the spray has helped heal acne and other skin-related issues.

Samantha Allen says it helped cure her acne.

"I started using the Cool Down spray after I got it as a Christmas gift," Allen writes in an email. "I had literally tried everything on the market that you can imagine for acne, with the exception of Accutane. So I started using it with the attitude of 'This probably won't work' and only after a week of using it, I noticed that I was no longer breaking out. The Cool Down spray has literally changed my life and I am so grateful that Jenna created this miracle product."

Owens says her Cool Down spray will pass any drug test because it doesn't contain THC. She also wants to stress the importance of education when buying a CBD oil.

“And I think that’s important that you do research when you’re buying a product, that you’re not just buying whatever CBD is out there, because of the lack of regulation, you might buy products that aren’t going to help you and it’s just because the quality isn’t as good.

“That’s really crucial to our business and why we think our CBD is working so well is that we’re using really great CBD, some of the best on the market, and we use a good amount in the product, not just a trace amount."