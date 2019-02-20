 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Jennifer Hudson is the headlining performance at this year's SOLUNA.
Jennifer Hudson is the headlining performance at this year's SOLUNA.
courtesy the artist

Jennifer Hudson and the Dallas Symphony Will Headline DSO’s SOLUNA Festival

Chelsey Norris | February 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The DSO announced today that Jennifer Hudson will appear with the orchestra as the headlining performance of this year’s SOLUNA Festival. You may remember Hudson as a finalist on season 3 of American Idol, but her talents go far beyond that. She’s since won two Grammys for her work as a recording artist, an Oscar for her performance in Dreamgirls and numerous other accolades. She’s even a best-selling author.

The Dallas Symphony’s annual SOLUNA Festival aims to foster collaboration between international artists and the talent in Dallas across multiple genres and media, with the end result being something completely unique.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Previous SOLUNA Festivals have also brought Pharrell (2016) and Nas (2018) to Dallas to collaborate with the orchestra at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum. Conspicuously absent from this list of venues is the orchestra’s home base, the world-renowned Meyerson Symphony Center. These past collaborations also featured only small ensembles of musicians from the DSO rather than the full orchestra.

“We are honored and thrilled to perform with Jennifer Hudson,” Kim Noltemy, president and CEO of the DSO said in their press release today. “She is inspirational, and her soulful and powerful voice will ensure an unforgettable evening at the Meyerson. The Dallas Symphony will bring a unique perspective to her sound.”

The one-night-only event is April 20 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 21 and will range from $50 to $350.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: