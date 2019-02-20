Jennifer Hudson and the Dallas Symphony Will Headline DSO’s SOLUNA Festival

The DSO announced today that Jennifer Hudson will appear with the orchestra as the headlining performance of this year’s SOLUNA Festival. You may remember Hudson as a finalist on season 3 of American Idol, but her talents go far beyond that. She’s since won two Grammys for her work as a recording artist, an Oscar for her performance in Dreamgirls and numerous other accolades. She’s even a best-selling author.
The Dallas Symphony’s annual SOLUNA Festival aims to foster collaboration between international artists and the talent in Dallas across multiple genres and media, with the end result being something completely unique.
Previous SOLUNA Festivals have also brought Pharrell (2016) and Nas (2018) to Dallas to collaborate with the orchestra at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum. Conspicuously absent from this list of venues is the orchestra’s home base, the world-renowned Meyerson Symphony Center. These past collaborations also featured only small ensembles of musicians from the DSO rather than the full orchestra.
“We are honored and thrilled to perform with Jennifer Hudson,” Kim Noltemy, president and CEO of the DSO said in their press release today. “She is inspirational, and her soulful and powerful voice will ensure an unforgettable evening at the Meyerson. The Dallas Symphony will bring a unique perspective to her sound.”
The one-night-only event is April 20 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 21 and will range from $50 to $350.
