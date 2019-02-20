Jennifer Hudson and the Dallas Symphony Will Headline DSO’s SOLUNA Festival

The DSO announced today that Jennifer Hudson will appear with the orchestra as the headlining performance of this year’s SOLUNA Festival. You may remember Hudson as a finalist on season 3 of American Idol, but her talents go far beyond that. She’s since won two Grammys for her work as a recording artist, an Oscar for her performance in Dreamgirls and numerous other accolades. She’s even a best-selling author.

The Dallas Symphony’s annual SOLUNA Festival aims to foster collaboration between international artists and the talent in Dallas across multiple genres and media, with the end result being something completely unique.