Jesus Stops Dallas Man From Winning The Bachelorette

Oh, no, this probably isn't the news you were expecting to read on Christmas Eve, but someone has to tell you. Ivan Hall, an engineer from Dallas, didn't win Tayshia Adams's heart on The Bachelorette. And it's because of Jesus.

While spending the night together in the Fantasy Suite, Hall and Adams allegedly talked about everything (there are no cameras in the Fantasy Suite, so who are we to actually know). They had "silly conversations" and "serious conversations," Adams said. They even spoke about "how big religion" is to both of them. (No word if religion falls under the "silly" or "serious" category.)

Religion is a big deal for Adams. We know that because she said it and because her Instagram bio is a praying emoji with "Psalm 46:5," which is a verse from the Bible that reads, "God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day." She's practically a nun. But Hall isn't. Even though the two were "falling in love with each other" and even though earlier in the day they had broken the world record for the longest, coldest kiss, Jesus had other plans.

"It's just, like, at the end of the day, religion's, like, part of my morals and beliefs." – Tayshia Adams

Twitter

Right before the rose ceremony, Adams pulled Hall aside and told him religion was too important to her and she had to let Hall go.

"It's just, like, at the end of the day, religion's, like, part of my morals and beliefs," Adams said to Hall.

"I was definitely struggling with bringing it up because, like, you know, all the girls I have dated in the past, you know, it never ended because of religion or anything," Hall said back. "But I know that is something that's important to you and I do apologize for that and I wish I did bring it up a little sooner. You know, that is the roadblock for the two of us."

Yes, it's quite the "roadblock" and as Hall puts it, "It just sucks," but ultimately, "It's all good."

Maybe Hall is an atheist. Maybe he's a Buddhist. Maybe he believes the verse should read, "God is within him, he will not fall; God will help him at break of day."

Hall's religious beliefs were not disclosed on the show, so we may never know.

All we do know is that God is within her.