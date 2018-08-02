13-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Who Can Beat Westcott on #TheBull?

Only 13 more days until our six favorite women return to our TVs for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Can you smell it in the air? It's excitement coursing through our veins.
On July 19, Housewife Kameron Westcott tweeted a gif of herself riding a mechanical bull. She asked her followers which celebrity could take her on "#TheBull."
So.... twitter... I am dying to know.... which of your Fave Celebs do you think could take me on #TheBull!??!— Kameron Westcott (@KamWestcott) July 19, 2018
Who would I beat/lose to?
Not to toot my own horn but.. This Texas Girly knows how to ride! #RHOD pic.twitter.com/FBPvWPKfyH
"Not to toot my own horn but.. This Texas Girly knows how to ride!" she tweeted.
That's a good question because from the looks of Westcott on #TheBull, it looks like she does in fact know how to ride. In the four-second gif, Westcott remains steady with her arm extended, and she's even wearing pink cowboy boots! That Texas Girly does know how to ride!
Who we think could take her on #TheBull and, sadly, fail miserably:
- Fellow Texas Girly Jessica Simpson
- Other fellow Texas Girly Beyoncé
- That other fellow Texas Girly Hilary Duff
- What about the other fellow Texas Girly Selena Gomez?
- Fellow Texas Girly Eva Longoria wouldn't stand a chance on #TheBull
Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
