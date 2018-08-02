13-Day Countdown Until RHOD: Who Can Beat Westcott on #TheBull?

Only 13 more days until our six favorite women return to our TVs for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Can you smell it in the air? It's excitement coursing through our veins.

On July 19, Housewife Kameron Westcott tweeted a gif of herself riding a mechanical bull. She asked her followers which celebrity could take her on "#TheBull."

So.... twitter... I am dying to know.... which of your Fave Celebs do you think could take me on #TheBull!??!

Who would I beat/lose to?



Not to toot my own horn but.. This Texas Girly knows how to ride! #RHOD pic.twitter.com/FBPvWPKfyH — Kameron Westcott (@KamWestcott) July 19, 2018

"Not to toot my own horn but.. This Texas Girly knows how to ride!" she tweeted.