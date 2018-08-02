Ladysmith Black Mambazo Is Coming To Dallas To Cool Us Down

You are probably a fan of Ladysmith Black Mambazo but don’t know it. You may have heard them on recordings with Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton or Josh Groban or singing on soundtracks for movies like The Lion King 2 or performing on Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. You may have heard them when they sang on Paul Simon’s 1986 album Graceland. Or on one of their more than 50 recordings, four of which have won Grammys.

Founded in the 1960s, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo is an a capella group performing isicathamiya, a harmony-focused style of traditional Zulu music that originated in the mines of South Africa. After having a series of dreams about the musical style, Joseph Shabalala formed a vocal group with several brothers and cousins. Their name combines the name of the city where Joseph grew up (Ladysmith) and the Zulu words for oxen (Black) and for ax (Mambazo), which is meant to represent the strength of the voices of the vocalists.

By the 1970s, they were considered South Africa’s most successful singing group.