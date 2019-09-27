 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
LeeAnne Locken, holding the pink bag, opens up about her suicide attempts on season 4 of RHOD.
LeeAnne Locken, holding the pink bag, opens up about her suicide attempts on season 4 of RHOD.
Peter Larsen/Bravo

The Dallas Housewives Finally Get Real

Paige Skinner | September 27, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

After seasons of talking about poop and who was the true star of the series, The Real Housewives of Dallas finally have something serious to talk about.

On the last two episodes, Stephanie Hollman and LeeAnne Locken have expressed their struggles with depression and suicide. When fellow housewife Kary Brittingham asked Locken why Locken didn't have kids, Locken told her childhood wasn't a good one.

"The sexual molestation made it to where I didn't trust men or women," Locken said on the show. "For eight years every other weekend.

"It still affects me. There's no changing that. It's a permanent damage. Most people who have been through what I've been through commit suicide by 30. I've only tried three times."

Locken's openness about her suicide attempts made most of the women uncomfortable but especially Hollman, who excused herself from the table.

Last season, Hollman opened up to the show and us about her past suicide attempt. When she was 22, she swallowed an entire bottle of pills.

“I still get emotional. I am so ridiculous,” Hollman told us back in 2018, as her eyes begin to well up. “It was something that happened a long time ago and, when it came out, I just said it without really thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, I'm going to have to deal with it.’ Talking about it in front of cameras and people that you're super close to and then having the world know that about you are very different things. People can be so judgmental that I was afraid that they would think I was crazy or ... ”

On Thursday, Hollman again opened up on Instagram and told fans she was in a dark place when she filmed season 4 of RHOD.

"During filming I was going through a deep depression that I was trying to dig myself out of," Hollman wrote on social media. "I want you to know that I am better now and am taking care of myself through medication, therapy, exercise and meditation. I have dealt with depression and anxiety since I was a young child and understand that it is something that I will probably deal with for the rest of my life. However, I know that my mental health journey does not define me or diminish my value as a person."

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >