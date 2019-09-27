The Dallas Housewives Finally Get Real

After seasons of talking about poop and who was the true star of the series, The Real Housewives of Dallas finally have something serious to talk about.

On the last two episodes, Stephanie Hollman and LeeAnne Locken have expressed their struggles with depression and suicide. When fellow housewife Kary Brittingham asked Locken why Locken didn't have kids, Locken told her childhood wasn't a good one.

"Most people who have been through what I've been through commit suicide by 30. I've only tried three times." — LeeAnne Locken Facebook

"The sexual molestation made it to where I didn't trust men or women," Locken said on the show. "For eight years every other weekend.

"It still affects me. There's no changing that. It's a permanent damage. Most people who have been through what I've been through commit suicide by 30. I've only tried three times."

Locken's openness about her suicide attempts made most of the women uncomfortable but especially Hollman, who excused herself from the table.

Last season, Hollman opened up to the show and us about her past suicide attempt. When she was 22, she swallowed an entire bottle of pills.

“I still get emotional. I am so ridiculous,” Hollman told us back in 2018, as her eyes begin to well up. “It was something that happened a long time ago and, when it came out, I just said it without really thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, I'm going to have to deal with it.’ Talking about it in front of cameras and people that you're super close to and then having the world know that about you are very different things. People can be so judgmental that I was afraid that they would think I was crazy or ... ”

On Thursday, Hollman again opened up on Instagram and told fans she was in a dark place when she filmed season 4 of RHOD.

"During filming I was going through a deep depression that I was trying to dig myself out of," Hollman wrote on social media. "I want you to know that I am better now and am taking care of myself through medication, therapy, exercise and meditation. I have dealt with depression and anxiety since I was a young child and understand that it is something that I will probably deal with for the rest of my life. However, I know that my mental health journey does not define me or diminish my value as a person."