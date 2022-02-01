10 DFW Thrift Shops For Dressing Up the New You in Something Old

click to enlarge Slow down the fast fashion industry when you buy secondhand from Good Cycle. Kristina Muñoz

click to enlarge Studio74 Vintage stands out with their retro fashion meets southern flair vibe. Laura Simmons

Looking to refresh your wardrobe this season? Skip the mediocre malls or ditch your very full online cart and visit some retro boutiques throughout North Texas instead. Just know that when perusing through these shops, you will find hidden gems and some very questionable past fashion trends.This Magnolia neighborhood store has been taking care of the city’s nostalgic apparel needs since June 2018. They carry anything from classic Carhart jackets to special sneakers and have weekly merch drops that keep their clothing racks fresh. Follow them on Instagram (@817vintagehype) and watch clips from the passionate owner to learn how some store items are selected and discovered.Next time you’re in Deep Ellum, stop here to uncover treasures from the '80s, '90s and '00s in the form of clothing, music, and art. When hunting through the racks, don’t sleep on their classic sports gear, selection of throwback kid items, or unique sneakers. Check out their Instagram stories and posts (@datedfadedwornstore) for details on sales and showcase events.If you’re searching for sophisticated vintage vibes, this store is a must visit. When shoppers stop by, they can gather inspiration from ready-to-go outfits, search through a formal dress collection or take part in a special sale that takes place the second Saturday of every month. To see what’s in stock and newly added, follow them on Instagram (@deepdive_vintage).Take a break from fast fashion when you buy sustainably from this vintage clothing store located in the Bishop Arts District. Good Cycle showcases unisex retro and secondhand apparel curated from their buy, sell, trade system. The adjoining space, Good Cycle Studio, hosts after hours shopping events and also holds a Vintage Mini Mall. Check them out in person or on Instagram via @goodcycledallas.Spend your day rummaging through styles from eras come and gone in this Oaklawn area retro boutique. From the outside, this place may look unassuming, but inside it is full of well-kept jewelry, hats, costume pieces and more.It would be a challenge to not find something to take home throughout the two levels of vintage clothes, furniture, knick-knacks, paintings and décor in this Oak Cliff antique mall. This location has different booths and vendors that offer a variety of nostalgic must haves that are sure to have you ooh-ing and aw-ing throughout the aisles. To take a peek at what’s in stock, check out their Instagram page, @lulabsoc.Shopping hits different when you learn that it’s for an important cause. When you buy from Project Vintage Runway, all proceeds benefit Center of Hope Women’s & Children Shelter. Come and search for old-fashioned finds to shake up your wardrobe or donate gently used items to add to their collection.If you’re looking for some retro attire with a Texas twist, this is the boutique for you. Studio 74 sources their eclectic pieces from estate sales, private buying appointments, and through locals dropping off items. They carry everything from classic cowboy boots to outfit pieces from decades ago to a large selection of menswear. Follow their Instagram page @studio74vintage.Activate your quirky and artistic soul when you visit this funky clothing store that also houses an art lounge. Visitors can purchase apparel and accessories ranging from classic to zany in the form of purses, jewelry, hats, and more. The owners also offer relaxing art classes for adults, and afterschool sessions for children to express their creative freedom.What started out as a local flea market in the 90’s has now flourished into this mecca of past fashion treasures. Retail enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that the store is organized by year for easy hunting and holds a wide variety of timeless selections that range from high-end to affordable.