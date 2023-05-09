Luka Dončić Actually Does Something for Gun Violence Victims, Unlike Texas Pols

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić announced on Thursday that he and his foundation are looking for ways to help the victims of a mass shooting at the Valdislav Ribnikar Elementary School that killed eight children and a security guard and to help the students and families connected to the school, according to his Twitter account.
"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children," Dončić wrote. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."
Dončić added in a reply that his Luka Dončić Foundation is "exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support" the school and its families during this difficult time including paying for funeral arrangements and counseling for students and their families.
"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available," he wrote.
The Mavericks also released a statement in response to the Allen shooting calling for citizens and our leaders to do more than just send out "our hearts and prayers" to the victims of mass shootings.
May 8, 2023"As guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in America, the mass shooting that happened yesterday has become an unfortunate reality," the statement reads. "As citizens, it is our duty to turn words into action to address this multifaceted and growing problem."
The shooting at the Belgrade school took place on Wednesday when an unidentified 13-year-old opened fire in classrooms in what local police are calling a planned attack, according to the Associated Press. Six additional children and a teacher were hospitalized, two of whom are still in critical condition.
The Belgrade shooting happened just a few days before the latest mass shooting on U.S. soil took place right in our backyard on Saturday. A gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday with an assault-style rifle killing at least nine people and injuring seven others.
The shooting in Allen is the latest of 17 mass shooting incidents this year and one of eight mass shooting events that occurred across the nation just last weekend. Last year, Texas had the second-highest number of mass shootings in the country with 50, just behind Illinois with 57, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement through his office stating that he was working with local and state law enforcement in response to the Allen mass shooting and that "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy."
Abbott arrived in Allen on Sunday and spoke on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream and said that focusing on mental health is the "long-term solution." The comments came just a week after he referred to five people murdered with guns in a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, as "illegal immigrants" on his Twitter page.
There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing. #bloodontheirhands https://t.co/AgY0r91liR— Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) May 7, 2023
Abbott's abrupt pivot from the Allen shooting to immigration — with the announcement that he would deploy a new "Texas Tactical Border Force," as Title 42 draws to a close — drew angry and heated responses from other leaders. Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez wrote on Twitter, "There is a special place in hell for people who watch all this happen and choose to do nothing. #bloodontheirhands" and said in an interview on MSNBC that Gov. Abbot and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick can "go to hell" for loosening gun restrictions and their lack of adequate action to address the state's gun violence trends.
"I am tired of these people saying this stuff and doing nothing," Roland says.