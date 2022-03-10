More Businesses Are Ditching Brick-and-Mortar Locations and Going Pop-Up Only

With endless inflation and increasingly rising rent prices, some small business owners in North Texas are ditching the standard brick-and-mortar retail model and opting instead for a flexible business model reliant on pop-up markets. They are in luck: The pop-up market business is booming in Dallas.Pop-up businesses are not a new thing, but pop-up businesses are the new “it” thing. From restaurants to dental offices, seasoned businesses are jumping on the trend to host their own pop-up markets and participate as venues that host them. Pop-up organizers now have their hands full.“It used to be ‘the’ thing to help your business grow,” says Angely Almazán, owner of The White Pearl Co., a professional teeth whitening boutique. “I have an established business now so I do them more for fun and promo. It’s definitely good promo for small businesses that are just starting out.”Local businesses are having a tough time holding on to employees, and after the pandemic solidified online shopping as the new great American pastime, business owners are flocking to pop-up markets to boost sales and gain exposure.Almazán hosted her first pop-up in December 2019. Her initiative was to use her social media presence and brick-and-mortar to create a space where local bands could collaborate with small business owners to generate exposure, network and create a unique consumer experience. Almazán has hosted local bands Ricky Ray and the Goons and Backhousetexas at her markets. Her pop-up markets have attracted national vendors such as Kendra Scott and set a precedent for local businesses to establish their own pop-up market strategies.The Social Chica, a local marketing and branding agency, has become prominent in the North Texas pop-up market scene with themed events that center on Latina and women-owned businesses. The Social Chica owner Brianna Gonzales was introduced to the pop-up marketing business strategy when she attended Almazán’s 2021 International Women’s Day pop-up as a vendor. Shortly after, Gonzales hosted her first pop-up at Southside on Lamar with a handful of vendors. Within a year, The Social Chica has expanded, hosting on average 30 vendors per pop-up event.Through The Social Chica’s growth, Gonzales has seen how integral pop-ups have become to business strategy and development.“Pop-ups have now become a gold mine for business owners as some now fully depend on pop-ups to sell their products as opposed to the traditional brick-and-mortar,” Gonzales said in an instagram post. “Pop-ups no doubt enable businesses to receive physical foot traffic and gain exposure to new customers.”Gonzales’ events are elaborately curated around seasonal themes with DJs, activities, food, drinks, shopping and photo opportunities that appeal to consumers from all backgrounds. She aims to cultivate an inclusive family-friendly experience to attract the maximum foot traffic and maximize vendors' exposure.Gonzales' aim is to propel her vendor’s success through recognition and awards. Gonzales also reports an estimated vendor revenue of $17,500 for her recent Galentine’s Day pop-up.“It is scary to take that risk, businesswise and financially, when it comes to getting an actual storefront,” Gonzales says. “This is a new business model that is cost effective and easier. Vendors are able to reach different markets now, even a different city. They're not just in one place.”For participating vendors, event costs vary by hosts. Prices can range from $35-$145 and include different amenities. Gonzales’ upcoming pop-up “Bosschella” is priced at $145 for vendor registration. Registration fees include a table and chairs for setup and a vendor photoshoot with a promo image and video.The rise in pop-up popularity has begun to saturate the market. Many businesses are now getting in on the action. Local restaurants and breweries such as Harlowe MXM and Four Corners Brewing Co. have begun to host their own pop-ups or partner with pop-up organizers to host their markets. Gonzales advises vendors to do their research and find the market that best suites their business model and goals.According to Gonzales, pop-ups should have a specific goal in mind, there should be clear communication between organizers and vendors and event promotion should be prominent.DFW Shopz owner and event organizer Paula Zuniga began hosting pop-up markets in 2019. Like Gonzales, her roots in the pop-up market began as a vendor. Since 2019, Zuniga has developed a longstanding relationship with Pegasus City Brewery where she hosts most of her pop-ups. Zuniga says the appeal of pop-ups is multifaceted.“Pop-ups help with marketing,” Zuniga says. “Not only are you selling your items, but you're getting marketing and you're also meeting other small businesses. It's a fun environment. A lot of the appeal is the environment, the experience and the community that's built upon it.”With spring on the horizon, event organizers and businesses are gearing up for a busy pop-up market season. DFW Shopz will host their Spring Fling pop-up March 20 at 1 p.m. at Pegasus City Brewery in downtown Dallas. The Social Chica’s Bosschella pop-up will be April 16 at 11 a.m. at Lofty Spaces. The White Pearl Co.’s Pearlchella will be April 23 at The White Pearl Co.For consumers, pop-ups are an opportunity to invest in the local economy while they enjoy local foods, products and entertainment. Zuniga says DFW Shopz averages 300-400 visitors per event. Most pop-up markets, such as DFW Shopz, are free for consumers to attend. Others, such as The Social Chica, vary by price for consumers ranging from promotional specials starting at $5 to $20 at the door.Pop-up markets also allow business owners to network with others who share similar experiences and develop a supportive community of business owners, as collaboration amongst vendors is encouraged.“Pop-ups help in collaborating with other businesses,” Almazán says. “Other business owners will refer customers to you and I personally like bouncing ideas off of my friends who also have businesses. It’s nice to have access to other business-minded individuals for advice or opinions.”