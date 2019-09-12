 


4
The acclaimed opera star Plácido Domingo is being accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment by 11 women.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Local Singer, TCU Professor and Daughter of SMU President Says Opera Star Plácido Domingo Groped Her

Danny Gallagher | September 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The ongoing investigation into the alleged inappropriate behavior of opera star Plácido Domingo hit home again over the weekend when a Dallas singer, college professor and daughter of Southern Methodist University's president stated publicly that she was a victim of Domingo's behavior.

Angela Turner Wilson, a seasoned opera singer who serves as the division chair of voice and an associate professor at Texas Christian University's College of Fine Arts, said in a report released by The Associated Press on Saturday that Domingo touched her in an inappropriate manner before a show at the Washington Opera. Wilson is also the daughter of SMU President R. Gerald Turner.

According to the AP story, Turner says she was scheduled to perform with the famous tenor in a production of Jules Massenet's Le Cid sometime during the Washington Opera's 1999-2000 season, calling it "the start of big things for me."

The incident happened before one of their scheduled performances in the opera house's makeup room. According to the story, Domingo stood behind Turner, put his hands on her shoulder, slipped his hands under her bra straps and grabbed her breasts.

"It hurt," Wilson told the AP. "It was not gentle. He groped me hard."

Attempts were made to reach Turner by email, but she did not respond by press time.

The office of SMU President Turner, Wilson's father, released a statement saying that neither he nor his wife, Gail Turner, wished to comment further than expressing support for their daughter.

“Gail and I aren’t commenting, but we are obviously very proud of Angela,” the statement read.

Turner is one of 11 women who have accused Domingo of behaving inappropriately with them, going as far back as the 1980s in opera houses and companies all over the world. Turner is also one of two women to identify themselves in the public eye as one of Domingo's victims along with retired mezzo-soprano Patricia Wulf, who also sang at the Washington Opera when her encounter with the famed tenor occurred.

The Dallas Opera recently canceled Domingo's upcoming March 2020 concert, citing the accusations and investigation surrounding the singing star as the reason for their decision.

 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

