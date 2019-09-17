Plano’s Revian Chang Finds Success After Being in Only One Episode of The Bachelor

This year is becoming one of the biggest of Plano native Revian Chang’s career. She kicked off 2019 as one of several young women vying for the love of Colton on season 23 of The Bachelor, and despite being eliminated after the first episode, Chang has gained a large platform that has afforded her a multitude of opportunities in Los Angeles.

“[The Bachelor] gave me the opportunity to get signed with a marketing agency where I get to work with some pretty cool brands and attend events like movie premieres,” Chang says. “I occasionally get ‘recognized’ when I’m out. Other than that, life has been pretty normal. I still work full time as a nurse and go back to Plano once a month to see family now.”

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Chang would appear on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, a show on which former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette take another shot at finding love. According to Chang, her invitation to return came as a surprise.

“I was shocked,” Chang recalls of the casting. “I figured I wouldn’t be considered since I already planned to travel through Europe during the beginning of filming. Luckily, I got the news when I was Amsterdam and it was a pleasant surprise. I went out to celebrate that night.”

Chang made her first appearance on Bachelor in Paradise last week, but because she was eliminated after only one episode of The Bachelor, many of the contestants did not recognize her. A Twitter search of the name “Revian” showed that fans of The Bachelor franchise were equally as confused, as many of the results were tweets and memes by fans claiming that they didn’t not remember her, even going as far as saying that Chang was lying about having appeared on the show. But Chang does not let any toxic fandom faze her.

“Luckily, I don’t really use Twitter, but I’ve seen some of the tweets,” Chang says. “I don’t perceive it as hate or negativity, really. I don’t blame them at all. I had maybe 10 seconds of airtime on night one of Colton’s season. I mostly try not to dig or look into what other people are saying about me unless I am tagged or they comment directly on my Instagram. When I do get hateful comments, my urge is to respond with something snarky. I’ve learned to take a few minutes to cool down and reply back with something like ‘you must feel very fulfilled with yourself to leave comments like this.’”

In her appearance on The Bachelor, Chang mentioned in her backstory that her parents got married after knowing each other for only one week. While she still believes in fairy tale endings like the one she's seen her parents live, she insists that true love cannot be rushed.

“I definitely believe love takes time to build,” Chang says. “I think it’s easy to love someone first as a person or friend. However, to fall in love and have true unconditional love for them, I believe that takes patience and time.”

When she’s not working full time as a nurse or making television appearances, Chang enjoys the newfound fame that The Bachelor has afforded her. She has since attended a few Hollywood movie premieres and even recently attended a party thrown by Instagram mega influencer Dan Bilzerian.

“The party kicked off with one of [Dan’s] guys skydiving in,” Chang recalls. “Dan was much nicer and approachable than I anticipated. He didn’t seem to need to be the center of attention and made his rounds talking to guests. He also just got an adorable new kitten which everyone gushed over.”

As of now, Chang is spending her time traveling. She has another project in the works for the near future. The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs this Tuesday at 7 p.m., however, Chang remains mum on what’s to come.

“It’s coming to an end very soon,” Chang says. “But you’ll just have to wait and see.”