Promise House Encourages Business and Community Leaders To Sleep on a Bridge for a Night

Tonight one red carpet premiere is forgoing the luxury of an upscale cinema for the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge. I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story, a new Lifetime movie starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Angela Fairley, will screen as part of the festivities scheduled at the annual Promise to Care event.

This is the fourth year of the event (originally operating under the name Sleep Out) that invites North Texas business and community leaders to spend a night trading away the comfort of their homes to sleep on the Ron Kirk bridge. While an event that offers sleeping bags, on-site restrooms, food, drinks and security can’t replicate the absolute loss of power and security that comes with homelessness, it does hope to provide perspective on what even a glimpse of another life feels like.

The selection of the film I Am Somebody’s Child is a fitting one, as the story centers on the true account of Regina Louise, a young African-American girl who saw the inside of over 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities before her 18th birthday. The story of Louise’s struggle to find a home and reconnect with the woman fighting to adopt her is not foreign to the people who work at Promise House, an organization dedicated to ending youth homelessness.