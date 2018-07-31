15-Day Countdown Until Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas: Day 1, "Don't Share"

Only 15 more days from now, your six favorite women are back for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, and we are anxiously awaiting.

Let's see what the women are up to.

Housewife LeeAnne Locken told People magazine she is excited for the premiere. She also revealed that her fiancé, Rich Emberlin, told her "Don't share" on their first date.

“I said, ‘What do you mean? Do you mean don’t kiss other people? Don’t go on dates with other people? Don’t have sex with other people?' " Locken told People.

“He said, ‘All of it. I finally found you,' " she continues. “I was ruined for the rest of my life because no one was ever going to take my breath away like that again."

Only 15 more days until Emberlin can ruin us with the romance.

Season 3 premieres at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo.