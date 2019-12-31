What Are You Doing New Year’s, New Year’s Eve ... Dallas?

The PY1 multimedia and dance show conducted a test run in Montreal and will open in Arlington on New Year's Eve for a two-month run.

Over the course of the past year, the city of Dallas saw many changes in the form of exciting new restaurants, music venues, photo pop-ups and other new art experiences and more. 2020 looks to be even more promising. Below are a few ways you can say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in a new era.

New Year’s Eve at Scout

4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Scout

Free-ish

Ring in a new year at Dallas’ adult gaming hub. The festivities begin at 9 p.m., but Scout will open beginning at 4 p.m. DJ Mark Pederson will be spinning tunes, and there will be a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

A Latin NYE

8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Te Deseo

$40

Looking to spice up your New Year’s celebration? Te Deseo is hosting the hottest Latin celebration in town. Enjoy a dance floor with a live DJ, multiple bars, an open-air cigar lounge, plus some of the best views of the city. Tickets are available for purchase here.

How are you starting the new year? Here are our best picks. Nate Samui

Outer Space Bash

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Punch Bowl Social

Free-ish

Embrace the future and celebrate the beginning of a new dawn at Punch Bowl Social’s Outer Space Bash. A DJ will be spinning tunes all night. There will be a balloon drop at midnight as well as a Champagne toast. Come dressed in your most futuristic outfit and party like it’s 3199.

Bumble x The Statler

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

The Statler

$100

Don’t have a New Year’s kiss? Luckily, Bumble can help you find one. Enjoy live entertainment by Graceland Ninjaz, party flair and late-night bites, plus, a free glass of Champagne. Dress in your most luxurious black and white attire. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Roaring '20s Party

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

The Ginger Man

Free-ish

We are welcoming a new decade, and while our president may be stuck in the 1920s, we can still ring in the 2020s in our most fabulous vintage outfits. Enjoy a live performance by Little Giants, plus several beers on tap and cocktail fare.

EXPAND The courtyard dining room at Te Deseo Rob Underwood

PY1 Opening

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

$43

For the next two months, Arlington will be home to a new immersive art experience. PY1 is a new, pyramid-shaped venue that immerses its guests in a custom-produced multimedia universe created by some of the world’s best storytellers. On New Year’s Eve, PY1 will celebrate its DFW opening with a party celebrating pop art. DJs Paragrime and MADDS will be spinning tunes throughout the night. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Alexandre’s New Year’s Eve

10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Alexandre’s

$25

Close out the decade with a blast from the past at Alexandre’s. In true speakeasy fashion, the Cedar Springs bar will be providing live entertainment by the Jason Huff Band, a curated cocktail menu, party favors and a complimentary Champagne toast. Tickets are available for purchase here.