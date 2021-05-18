Sneaker Con Is Alive and Kicking (and Coming to Dallas in May)

The smell of new and expensive sneakers is intoxicating at the Dallas Sneaker Con.

The pre-vaccine pandemic made us revisit a habit we’d long forgotten about thanks to our various streaming services: walking. The summer of 2020 was rampant with pedestrians clogging up the trails at local parks, marching for civil rights and climbing up our walls with boredom at home.

Surely we're all in need of new walking shoes.

Luckily, we can soon get our kicks at Sneaker Con, at the Dallas Market Center on May 22 and 23, where sneakerheads can buy, sell and trade athletic footwear.

The event, which normally draws thousands of sneaker enthusiasts searching for the newest and most expensive sneakers on the market, is back after last year's postponement. Remember what Forrest Gump’s mama said about how you can tell a lot about a person from their shoes? If yours say you spent your entire stimulus check in one place, then you’re sure to find something among the convention’s offerings from over 300 vendors.

Dallas businesses and institutions are now almost fully back open, but if sneaker culture is more your taste, this is a perfect opportunity to spend a small fortune on leisurewear just to dress comfortably before going back to sitting at home — but hey, this time by choice.

The con’s inventory ranges in price from fairly reasonable (say, $40 for a pair of Converse) to the cost of a new luxury mattress. Perfect for sleepwalkers. Collectors will also find a variety of brands ranging from Adidas to Balenciaga, including Air Jordans, Nikes and Yeezys.

Sneaker Con takes place from noon to 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, The two-day pass costs $40, while tickets for each day are $25. For more information, visit sneakercon.com.

