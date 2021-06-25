7 Services in Dallas to Help You Live Your Best, Lazy Life

Girl, we know. If you're lazy af and want to keep it that way, try these Dallas services.

You work hard and life comes at you fast. Sometimes you just need a little extra help wrangling your seemingly ever-growing to-do list. At least, that’s what you tell yourself every time you open up the Uber Eats app. Again. For the fourth time this week. At this point, with all the “investments” you’ve made, you should probably get stock in their company. If you’re feeling called out, then the list below is for you.

We’ve compiled seven similar apps and services available in Dallas that can make your life a little easier — if not a little lazier — because sometimes it’s worth it to fork over some extra cash for those small luxuries that give you a big break. Heck, you can even blame us for enabling your convenient, efficient, time-saving and not-at-all-bad habits. You’re welcome.

Hampr Laundry Delivery

Laundry day got you down? It doesn’t have to! Just download the Hampr Laundry Delivery app and you can have your dirty clothes picked up at your door, whisked away to be washed, dried, and folded by someone else, and delivered back to your door the next day. Hampr is the newest app on the laundry service scene. It was founded in Louisiana in early 2020 and just expanded to the northern region of Dallas-Fort Worth in February of this year. Unlike more traditional laundry services, your clothes won't be washed in a facility. Hampr is similar to apps like Uber and Favor in that it relies on local people, who’ve been vetted and approved, of course, using their own equipment to share the load.

The Tryhampr.com app is available on iPhone and Android. It's $39+ for the membership per year, and $10-15+ per load.

Gopuff

You know that moment when you realize you’re completely out of something important (toilet paper, baby wipes, toothpaste, detergent) and you don’t have time to make an emergency run to the store? That’s the kind of scenario when Gopuff would really come in handy. Gopuff is a convenience store delivery app that opened a warehouse in North Texas earlier this year and brought on a fleet of drivers who are ready to bring you anything from snacks to skincare products to paper plates to alcohol. Yes, they deliver alcohol — should we have led with that? Their delivery fee is only $1.95 (plus an extra $2 for alcohol deliveries) and your order will be be at your house in 15-45 minutes. Or your office, or your friend’s house, or wherever you want to have it delivered. There are a lot of scenarios in which having convenience store items delivered to wherever you are could be extremely … well, convenient.

The Gopuff.com app is available on iPhone and Android. The purchase minimum is $10.95, with a $1.95 delivery fee.

Hello Fresh

Have you thought maybe you need a break from ordering takeout in order to rediscover your kitchen? If you’ve forgotten how to use your stove but you’re determined to try again, a meal kit service might be the solution you’re seeking. After all, sometimes the hardest part of cooking isn’t the cooking itself; it’s the planning, the shopping, the prep, and the clean-up. Apps like Hello Fresh alleviate most of those stressors. You simply choose your plan and your meals, then they drop the meal kits at your door. Each kit comes with fresh, per-measured ingredients and step-by-step instructions. It really couldn’t get easier.

The Hellofresh.com app is on iPhone and Android. Plans start at $46 a week.

Wag!

There should be a special name for the kind of anxiety you get from worrying about your dog being left alone or cooped up for too long during the day; all dog-lovers know: it’s a special kind of anxiety. But whatever the name, that’s the anxiety that the dog-walking app Wag! is trying to relieve. If you know you’re not going to be able to make it home on your lunch break or if you’ve got plans right after work and don’t have time to swing by the house, you can choose a dog-walker whose profile and rate you vibe with, and let them pick up the slack. Sometimes it takes a village to raise a fur baby, and that’s OK.

The Wagwalking.com app is available on iPhone and Android, rates vary

Pillpack

If you have to take multiple medications or if you’re in charge of managing the daily medications for someone else, PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy could become your new best friend. Not only do they handle your prescriptions and deliver them to your door, but they also sort everything into individual packets, which are labeled with the list of medicines and vitamins included and the date and time they’re supposed to be taken. Convenience at its finest.

Visit Pillpack.com, which has no charge for service or delivery

Spiffy

Spending time on the weekend washing your car can be a hassle, but who doesn’t love the feeling of driving a newly washed and detailed car? Download the Spiffy app and you won’t even have to spend time sitting at a drive-thru car wash. They’ll bring the suds to you. Just book an appointment and Spiffy’s technicians will roll up in a van that provides power and water while they hand-wash and detail your car. Why stop there? They can even change your oil while they’re at it.

The Getspiffy.com app is available on iPhone or Android. Services run from $49-$299.

Zeel

Now that your laundry is done, your car is washed, your dinner is cooked and your dog is walked, don’t you think it’s time for a little self-care? Good news! There’s an app for that too. With Zeel you can enjoy a massage in the comfort of your own home. You know what to do: download the app, book an appointment, and you could be experiencing a luxurious massage within the hour. Relax, you deserve it.

The Zeel.com app is available for iPhone or Android. The cost is $149 for a single appointment.