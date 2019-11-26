Forget Amazon – How to Shop Local This Black Friday

This Friday, as the turkey coma starts to wear off and you turn to thoughts about what on earth you're going to buy for family and friends this holiday season, consider steering away from the big box store stampedes and bizarre Amazon gimmicks and check out some of what Dallas' own stores have to offer. Here are a few of our best ideas about where to get your best Black Friday deals this year.

Calling all bookworms!

All Half Price Books locations in North Texas will have store-wide 20% off sales. Additionally, the first 100 people through the door will receive a free tote bag and $5 gift card (and one lucky bag contains an additional $100 gift card!) Stores opens at 9 a.m. Bonus! Santa will be at Half Price Books' flagship store on Northwest Highway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Give the gift of music (or just keep the goods for yourself)

Spinster Records (408 N. Bishop Ave.) will have sales and new record releases all day long, starting at 8 a.m. Josey Records (2821 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway #100 in Farmers Branch) is offering 20% off all used media and will be rolling out new and limited releases. They will have a DJ and food and drink all day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Feeling thrifty?

All Saint Vincent de Paul stores in North Texas will be having a sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 customers through the door get 50% off their entire purchase. For everyone else, it's 40% off all day long.

Getting married soon and looking for a good deal on a wedding dress?

a&bé bridal shop (154 Glass St., Design District) will have previously tried-on and discontinued dresses on sale for 40% to 70% off between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only.

Feeling like giving back while you shop?

Face Haus facial bar (6025 Royal Lane) offers two holiday gift promotions with philanthropic gifts attached. For the month of November, visitors to all Face Haus locations can purchase a pair of Bombas socks for $12. For every pair of Bombas purchased, the company donates a pair to a homeless shelter. Every “Warm & Fuzzy” facial bundle also comes with a pair of Bombas socks. The facial company will also including Giving Keys necklaces as part of their limited edition “Give Great Face” facial and neck generation boost package. Giving keys aims to end homelessness through job creation.

Ready to kick off the Christmas season AND get some shopping in?

Check out the Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road, White Rock). Inspired by European Christmas Markets, the village features 13 elaborately decorated shops, which are meant to look like a European hamlet. At night the village will also be illuminated by the Arboretum’s 1-million-light display. On weekends and evenings, volunteers dressed as shopkeepers will hand out samples. The market runs Nov. 23-Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and select evenings (including Black Friday) from 6 to 9 p.m.

Looking for your new best friend?

The SPCA will have animals ready to adopt at NorthPark Center next to Macy's on Level 1. Pets will be available between noon and 6 p.m.

Also, free cats and kittens!

In Fort Worth, all Humane Society of North Texas cats and kittens at three PetSmart locations will be free to adopt starting on Black Friday. Participating locations are: Ridgmar, Bryant Irvin and Montgomery Plaza PetSmart. The special runs through the end of January.

Don't want to shop at all? Try getting outside.

Dinosaur Valley State Park Ranger Zack will lead a two-hour hike along Denio Creek in the state park in Glen Rose. The hike involves multiple wet creek crossings and moderately difficult elevation gain; it is not recommended for anyone with mobility issues. Hikers should meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead in the parking lot. More details here.

And if you're not into the out of doors ...

Lakewood Growler (6448 E. Mockingbird Lane) has you covered with its sixth annual Black (Beer) Friday and Toys for Tots Kick Off. Between noon and 10 p.m., enjoy beer from a selection of local breweries. Bring a toy to donate to Toys for Tots and get 20% off Lakewood Growler merchandise (or just do it because you're a good person).