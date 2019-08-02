10 Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend, Aug. 2-4 (Some Free!)

Bring your thickest eyeliner and your Hot Topic best, because it's emo night at Lizard Lounge.

Friday, August 2

First Friday and Art Pop-Up

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Dallas Farmers Market

Free

Every first Friday of the month, Dallasites are encouraged to peruse the Farmers Market to behold local art. First Fridays usually consist of live musical performances, interactive art and local food and happy hour specials. The Dallas-favorite monthly event is open to people of all ages, as well as dogs.

Escapism

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

The Green Elephant

$15

Enjoy an alternate reality experience in Deep Ellum. Immerse yourself in live art, taste food from local vendors and space out to music from local and out of state acts. Escapism is the biggest psychedelic summer party in DFW, and this year, acts like Mayzin, Samsonyte and Capshun will be tripping out onstage.

Roses are red, some things will be blue... It's an erotic open mic night at Sway's. Roderick Pullum

Erotic Nights Open Mic

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Sway’s Room

$10

Very few things are off limits at Erotic Nights Open Mic. Take to the stage and spit your nastiest rhymes to keep the audience turned on. Chances are, more than poetry will be getting slammed by the end of the night.

Saturday, August 3

The Transatlantic Trade Expo

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Irving Convention Center

$10

Educate yourself in the realm of African art at the Transatlantic Trade Expo. Plus, learn keys to success from African CEOs and witness a fashion show exhibiting transatlantic garments.

EXPAND Sudie will be DJing this Saturday at the Nasher Museum. Mikel Galicia

Free First Saturday at The Nasher

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Nasher Sculpture Center

Free

Every first Saturday of the month, art connoisseurs are invited to The Nasher for a free day of activities. This month’s First Saturday event will include art-making with artists Jessica Trevizo and Amanda Tucker, sketching with Suzuko Davis, and a DJ set by Sudie as well as art lectures.

Vitruvian Salsa Festival

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Vitruvian Park

Free

Every Saturday, guests can get their groove on at Vitruvian Salsa Festival, where they can dance to live music, receive free salsa lessons and try food from Latin food trucks.

Emo Nite

9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Lizard Lounge

$10

Teen angst never really goes away, so why not head-bang it out? Let out that rage at a night filled with the throwback emo jams that got you through high school.

Sunday, August 4

Furry Flick

Noon Sunday, Aug. 4

Prairie Paws Adoption Center

$15

Movies and puppies — who can think of a better combination? This Sunday, Prairie Paws Adoption Center will be showing Madagascar. Attendees are encouraged to snuggle up with Prairie Paws’ many puppies.

EXPAND Serenity is free this weekend , with a free yoga class in Plano Kathy Tran

Meditation & Yoga for Healthy, Stress Free Living

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

2109 W. Parker Road #214, Plano

Free

Is your Mercury in Gatorade? Not really sure what chakras are? Learn all the basics of yoga in a free class and learn how to realize your full potential in all spheres of life.

Conduit Exhibit

6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Frisco Art Gallery

Free

Behold beautiful works of art by 32 artists from all over the world. Plus, enjoy internationally influenced hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary wine bar. Conduit is free, but you must RSVP to attend the event.

Much Ado About Nothing

8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Samuell Grand Park

$10

Catch the Junior Players performing their rendition of the Shakesperean classic Much Ado About Nothing. The comedy tells the story of Don Pedro and his young soldiers as they return to the mesmerizing Messina Twins’ Circus with a victorious war win.