 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Bring your thickest eyeliner and your Hot Topic best, because it's emo night at Lizard Lounge.EXPAND
Bring your thickest eyeliner and your Hot Topic best, because it's emo night at Lizard Lounge.
Roderick Pullum

10 Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend, Aug. 2-4 (Some Free!)

Alex Gonzalez | August 2, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Friday, August 2

First Friday and Art Pop-Up
6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Dallas Farmers Market
Free

Every first Friday of the month, Dallasites are encouraged to peruse the Farmers Market to behold local art. First Fridays usually consist of live musical performances, interactive art and local food and happy hour specials. The Dallas-favorite monthly event is open to people of all ages, as well as dogs.

Escapism
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
The Green Elephant
$15

Enjoy an alternate reality experience in Deep Ellum. Immerse yourself in live art, taste food from local vendors and space out to music from local and out of state acts. Escapism is the biggest psychedelic summer party in DFW, and this year, acts like Mayzin, Samsonyte and Capshun will be tripping out onstage.

Roses are red, some things will be blue... It's an erotic open mic night at Sway's.
Roses are red, some things will be blue... It's an erotic open mic night at Sway's.
Roderick Pullum

Erotic Nights Open Mic
9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Sway’s Room
$10

Very few things are off limits at Erotic Nights Open Mic. Take to the stage and spit your nastiest rhymes to keep the audience turned on. Chances are, more than poetry will be getting slammed by the end of the night.

Saturday, August 3

The Transatlantic Trade Expo
10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Irving Convention Center
$10

Educate yourself in the realm of African art at the Transatlantic Trade Expo. Plus, learn keys to success from African CEOs and witness a fashion show exhibiting transatlantic garments.

Sudie will be DJing this Saturday at the Nasher Museum.EXPAND
Sudie will be DJing this Saturday at the Nasher Museum.
Mikel Galicia

Free First Saturday at The Nasher
11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Nasher Sculpture Center
Free

Every first Saturday of the month, art connoisseurs are invited to The Nasher for a free day of activities. This month’s First Saturday event will include art-making with artists Jessica Trevizo and Amanda Tucker, sketching with Suzuko Davis, and a DJ set by Sudie as well as art lectures.

Vitruvian Salsa Festival
6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Vitruvian Park
Free

Every Saturday, guests can get their groove on at Vitruvian Salsa Festival, where they can dance to live music, receive free salsa lessons and try food from Latin food trucks.

Emo Nite
9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Lizard Lounge
$10

Teen angst never really goes away, so why not head-bang it out? Let out that rage at a night filled with the throwback emo jams that got you through high school.

Sunday, August 4

Furry Flick
Noon Sunday, Aug. 4
Prairie Paws Adoption Center
$15

Movies and puppies — who can think of a better combination? This Sunday, Prairie Paws Adoption Center will be showing Madagascar. Attendees are encouraged to snuggle up with Prairie Paws’ many puppies.

Serenity is free this weekend , with a free yoga class in PlanoEXPAND
Serenity is free this weekend , with a free yoga class in Plano
Kathy Tran

Meditation & Yoga for Healthy, Stress Free Living
2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4
2109 W. Parker Road #214, Plano
Free

Is your Mercury in Gatorade? Not really sure what chakras are? Learn all the basics of yoga in a free class and learn how to realize your full potential in all spheres of life.

Conduit Exhibit
6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4
Frisco Art Gallery
Free

Behold beautiful works of art by 32 artists from all over the world. Plus, enjoy internationally influenced hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary wine bar. Conduit is free, but you must RSVP to attend the event.

Much Ado About Nothing
8:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4
Samuell Grand Park
$10

Catch the Junior Players performing their rendition of the Shakesperean classic Much Ado About Nothing. The comedy tells the story of Don Pedro and his young soldiers as they return to the mesmerizing Messina Twins’ Circus with a victorious war win.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >