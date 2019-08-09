The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Aug. 9-11

Friday, August 9

The NorthPark AutoShow

10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Northpark Center

Free

Northpark Center will showcase more than 40 top-of-the-line luxury vehicles, including models from Audi, Jaguar and Land Rover. Get a glimpse into the future and see what Dallas’ top auto dealerships have to offer.

Art Mania Festival

5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Lofty Spaces

$15

Behold the beautiful works of art by local and international artists. Enjoy live musical performances and DJ sets, and witness live body and portrait painting. Plus, sample some beer in the beer garden and munch on some tasty bites from local food trucks.

'80s vs '90s Bash & Lip Singing Contest

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Stemm Studios

$10

Whether you’re a girl who just wants to have fun or a cowboy on a steel horse, you’ll have the chance to lip sync for a cash prize. Dress in your best '80s and '90s outfit for a chance to win an additional cash prize.

EXPAND Thanks but namaste under the shade. Klyde Warren Park offers fitness lessons. Andrew Sherman

Saturday, August 10

No Excuse Day

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Klyde Warren Park

Free

Wake up at the crack of dawn and head over to Klyde Warren Park for a full morning of exercise. No Excuse Day kicks off at 8:00 a.m., beginning with Tai Chi taught by Tribe Wellness. Other activities include Body Mountain Bootcamp and Mindfulness Meditation.

Gay Field Day

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Samuell-Grand Park

$15

Members of Dallas’ LGBTQ+ community can participate in a day of activities, including a 50-yard dash, a water balloon toss, a three-legged race and more. Proceeds will benefit Resource Center and the Gay Kickball World Series. People of all genders and sexual orientations are invited to participate.

EXPAND Dallas rockers he Roomsounds are playing on Saturday. Will Von Bolton

Wheelstock

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

$15

Woodstock 50 may have been cancelled, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a day of great outdoor performances. Ferris Wheelers will be hosting their own version of Woodstock with a 50-foot Ferris Wheel, outdoor patio games, and live performances from Cure For Paranoia, The Roomsounds, Van Full of Nuns and more.

Area 51 House Party

9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Wits End

$5

The big Area 51 raid is still about a month away, but why not celebrate with an early pregame? Wits End will be hosting an Area 51-themed house party with performances from Madrona, Midaswell and Wetback Many. Plus, beer pong, flip cup and other party games will be available for guests to play.

Sunday, August 11

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "Our Asian Art Museum: The Crow at Twenty" Closing Day

10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Crow Museum of Asian Art

Free

Feast your eyes upon 20 Asian works of art paired with notes and commentary from several significant Dallas figures, including Mayor Mike Rawlings and Lily Weiss, executive director of the Dallas Arts District. This Sunday is your last day to see these works.

Local pop singer Remy Reilly is one of the performers at Wheelhouse’s End of Summer soirée on Sunday. Will von Bolton

End of Summer Soirée

6 p.m. Sunday Aug. 11

Wheelhouse

$10

Wheelhouse’s End of Summer soirée will provide a platform to rising star artists, creatives and brands by allowing them to showcase their works. Vendors and designers include Charles Smith II, A Little Papery, Unicorn Stitch and more. Plus, live performances from local artists like Remy Reilly and Maya Pita.

Bollywood Night

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Sambuca360 (Plano)

$5

Dance to the sounds of Mumbai. Enjoy a night of dinner, drinks and dancing to Indian-style music spun by DJ SRE. Plus, enjoy a light show and music videos playing on giant screens.