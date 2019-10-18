The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Oct. 18-20

Friday, October 18
Half Price Books Dallas Clearance Sale
9 a.m., Friday, October 18
Dallas Market Hall
Free admission
Everything is $2 or less as Half Price Books stores across North Texas clear their shelves. Stock up on books, records, movies and more. Parking and admission are free.
Fall Movie Nights at Mockingbird Station: Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse
6:30 p.m, Friday, October 18
Mockingbird Station
Free
Needless to say, you keep a check; but this Friday night, you don’t have to. You and the whole family can head over to Mockingbird Station for a free screening of Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. Attendees can enter a Spiderman costume contest, in which the first-place winner will receive a $150 gift card to the Mockingbird Station retailer of their choice.
Pacific Plaza Grand Opening
6:45 p.m., Friday, October 18
Pacific Plaza
Free
Celebrate the opening of one of downtown Dallas’ newest parks with an evening of lawn games, food trucks and Super Mario Kart on a jumbo screen. Plus, catch a screening of Pokemon Detective Pikachu.=
Saturday, October 19
Planned Parenthood Advocate Training: Dallas
10 a.m., Saturday, October 19
Secret location provided upon RSVP
Free
In our current political climate, it's important that we learn the civic duty of being allies and proponents of reproductive health. At the Dallas session for Planned Parenthood Advocate Training, attendees will learn about the current reproductive health landscape in Texas and how to advocate for social change. RSVPs can be made here.
Josey Records 5-Year Birthday Celebration
10 a.m., Saturday, October 19
Josey Records
Free
Josey Records will host a weekend of festivities to celebrate the shop’s fifth birthday. Enjoy store-wide discounts on vinyl, movies and merch, as well as sets by local DJs and performances by local bands.
Art Walk West
11 a.m. Saturday, October 19
Trinity Groves Breezeway
Free
Take a self-guided tour through west Dallas and explore the city’s creative movement. Witness live mural painting and performances by the AT&T Performing Arts Center, all for free.
ArtsGoggle 2019
12 p.m. Saturday, October 19
Near Southside, Inc. Fort Worth
Free
At this annual Fort Worth art festival, attendees can behold works of art by over 1,000 local visual artists. This year’s ArtsGoggle will also feature more than 50 musical performances, including one by local favorite Hightower, who will be premiering a new single.
Sunday, October 20
Yoga at Klyde Warren Park
10 a.m., Sunday, October 20
Klyde Warren Park
Free
Decompress at a free yoga class taught by instructors from Exhale Spa. Suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.
Diwali Expo
2 p.m., Sunday, October 20
India Bazaar West Plano
Free
Celebrate the Festival of Lights in Plano at India Bazaar. Various vendors will be showcasing art, desi food and traditional ethnic items. Attendees will be able to enter a raffle and win prizes and gift cards.
50 Cent at XOXO Social
2 p.m., Sunday, October 20
XOXO Social
Free
You can catch Fiddy in da club this Sunday for the ultimate Cowboys vs. Eagles watch party. Stick around after for a special screening of the newest episode of “Power.” Make your RSVP here.
