 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
50 Cent FOR FREE. Catch Fiddy in da XOXO Social club this Sunday.EXPAND
50 Cent FOR FREE. Catch Fiddy in da XOXO Social club this Sunday.
Roderick Pullum

The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Oct. 18-20

Alex Gonzalez | October 18, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Friday, October 18

Half Price Books Dallas Clearance Sale
9 a.m., Friday, October 18
Dallas Market Hall
Free admission

Everything is $2 or less as Half Price Books stores across North Texas clear their shelves. Stock up on books, records, movies and more. Parking and admission are free.

Fall Movie Nights at Mockingbird Station: Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse
6:30 p.m, Friday, October 18
Mockingbird Station
Free

Needless to say, you keep a check; but this Friday night, you don’t have to. You and the whole family can head over to Mockingbird Station for a free screening of Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse. Attendees can enter a Spiderman costume contest, in which the first-place winner will receive a $150 gift card to the Mockingbird Station retailer of their choice.

See if the park holds up to this lovely picture at the Pacific Plaza grand opening this weekend.
See if the park holds up to this lovely picture at the Pacific Plaza grand opening this weekend.
Rendering by SWA

Pacific Plaza Grand Opening
6:45 p.m., Friday, October 18
Pacific Plaza
Free

Celebrate the opening of one of downtown Dallas’ newest parks with an evening of lawn games, food trucks and Super Mario Kart on a jumbo screen. Plus, catch a screening of Pokemon Detective Pikachu.=

Saturday, October 19

Planned Parenthood Advocate Training: Dallas
10 a.m., Saturday, October 19
Secret location provided upon RSVP
Free

In our current political climate, it's important that we learn the civic duty of being allies and proponents of reproductive health. At the Dallas session for Planned Parenthood Advocate Training, attendees will learn about the current reproductive health landscape in Texas and how to advocate for social change. RSVPs can be made here.

Josey Records 5-Year Birthday Celebration
10 a.m., Saturday, October 19
Josey Records
Free

Josey Records will host a weekend of festivities to celebrate the shop’s fifth birthday. Enjoy store-wide discounts on vinyl, movies and merch, as well as sets by local DJs and performances by local bands.

Art Walk West
11 a.m. Saturday, October 19
Trinity Groves Breezeway
Free

Take a self-guided tour through west Dallas and explore the city’s creative movement. Witness live mural painting and performances by the AT&T Performing Arts Center, all for free.

ArtsGoggle 2019
12 p.m. Saturday, October 19
Near Southside, Inc. Fort Worth
Free

At this annual Fort Worth art festival, attendees can behold works of art by over 1,000 local visual artists. This year’s ArtsGoggle will also feature more than 50 musical performances, including one by local favorite Hightower, who will be premiering a new single.

Thanks but namaste under the shade. Klyde Warren Park offers fitness lessons.EXPAND
Thanks but namaste under the shade. Klyde Warren Park offers fitness lessons.
Andrew Sherman

Sunday, October 20

Yoga at Klyde Warren Park
10 a.m., Sunday, October 20
Klyde Warren Park
Free

Decompress at a free yoga class taught by instructors from Exhale Spa. Suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

Diwali Expo
2 p.m., Sunday, October 20
India Bazaar West Plano
Free

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in Plano at India Bazaar. Various vendors will be showcasing art, desi food and traditional ethnic items. Attendees will be able to enter a raffle and win prizes and gift cards.

50 Cent at XOXO Social
2 p.m., Sunday, October 20
XOXO Social
Free

You can catch Fiddy in da club this Sunday for the ultimate Cowboys vs. Eagles watch party. Stick around after for a special screening of the newest episode of “Power.” Make your RSVP here.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >