The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Sept. 13-15

Friday, September 13

Fair Food Festival

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Trinity Groves

$5

Indulge in some deep-fried goodness ahead of the annual State Fair of Texas. Trinity Groves will be offering a taste of what you can expect to find at this year’s fair. Funnel cakes, corn dogs, fried Oreos and all. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dev at Pride 2.0

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Station 4

Free

Like your beats fast and your bass down low? Catch Dev performing live on Station 4’s downstairs dance floor at Dallas’ Pride 2.0 celebration. Get ready to feel so fly like G6.

Catch some of Dallas' best performers, like Sam Lao and M3cca, this weekend at the Granada. Mikel Galicia

Girls Club Dallas

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Granada Theater

$10

Celebrate women in hip-hop and support local music. Girls Club Dallas will showcase independent music acts with performances by M3CCA, The Bralettes and Sam Lao. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Saturday, September 14

Wake and Shake

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

The Riveter

$10

Like to party but also don’t like to be out at all hours of the night? Are you a morning person? Wake and Shake is a dance revolution aiming to energize the community. Avoid the crowds at the nightclub and shake those blues away on the rooftop at The Riveter. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Round-Up County Fair

Noon Saturday, Sept. 14

The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall

Free

In proper country fashion, The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall will be hosting their first-ever county fair. The event is free to attend, although the Round-Up team will be raising funds for the Round-Up Employee Benevolent Association. Enjoy a day of carnival festivities, including a mechanical bull and a dunking booth.

EXPAND Acclaimed Dallas artist Rat Rios will be performing at the WAAS Gallery this Saturday. FOR FREE. Rob Martinez

Release Your Voice

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

WAAS Gallery

Free

For the next month, WAAS Gallery will showcase works of art by women artists. Release Your Voice kicks off Saturday and aims to encourage conversations like, “How would women thrive if they were equally paid?” “What would the art world be if more women were in private collections?” “How would women sustain if they were not restricted from using their voices to get what they want?” The unveiling event will feature performances by Rat Rios and Lorelei K.

JUST Latin!

10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

RBC

$5

Reggaeton, bachata and all varieties of Latin music are taking over the airwaves, and Deep Ellum venue RBC has just what you need to keep you bailando toda la noche. Enjoy the sounds of Latin music legends and newcomers as DJ VRYWVY spins tunes by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Rosalía and more.

Let's just say things get fun at RBC. Roderick Pullum

Sunday, September 15

Pokémon GO Community Day

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Frankie’s Downtown

Free

Join fellow Poké trainers for a day of Turtwig hunting. Meet up for a brunch at Frankie’s then explore downtown and get to Poké hunting. Prizes will be given out following the event.

Rally With Beto

1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Saigling House

Free

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is traveling across America and visiting all kinds of towns and cities and Plano is one of them. Join him for a rally and vocalize your thoughts on hot-button issues ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The rally is free to attend, but space is limited, so be sure to RSVP here.

EXPAND The verbose and quick-witted Lorelai, aka Lauren Graham, got her start at SMU. Test your Gilmore Girls knowledge this weekend at Steam Theory Brewing. Albert E. Rodriguez/Getty

Gilmore Girls Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Steam Theory Brewing Company

$5 per person

Ideally, Gilmore Girls Trivia would be held at Luke’s Coffee, but Steam Theory Brewing Company is the next-best place. Test your knowledge of Gilmore Girls and see if you’d rank in the top at Chilton Academy. Tickets available for purchase here.