The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Sept. 27-29

Friday, September 27

True Widow and Paper Saints

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27

The Foundry Bar

Free

Catch live music by local acts True Widow and Paper Saints at The Foundry. The event is free to attend, however, the bands ask that you make a donation to Planned Parenthood.

Errythang Lil Wayne

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27

The Whippersnapper

Free

Celebrate Weezy’s birthday at the Dallas Observer’s pick for Best Pick-Up bar. DJ Knew will be spinning out tunes by and featuring Lil Wayne all night. Your weekend just got “a milli” times more lit.

Five years ago, Daniel Rodrigue started the PolaWalk, an instant-film scavenger hunt at the State Fair of Texas. Synthia Goode

PolaCon4: An Instant Film Convention

11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27

Dallas / Denton (various locations)

Free

Join Instant Film Society members and other instant film enthusiasts from all across the country for the fourth PolaCon — the world’s first three-day instant-film photography convention and meet-up. The PolaCon convention offers workshops and lectures by and for photographers, plus swap meets and other opportunities for photographers to showcase their work. For a full schedule of PolaCon4 events, visit instantfilmsociety.com.

Saturday, September 28

Recycling 101 Workshop

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Dallas Zero Waste

Free

Our world’s climate is in despair, so rather than berating 16-year-old activists, why not take a free crash course on the do's and don’t's of recycling? Dallas Zero Waste will be hosting a workshop where attendees can learn what can be recycled, where to take it and the correct disposal of non-recyclable materials. Plus, the floor will also be open to questions. RSVP here.

Biggest Outdoor Grito Contest

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

2400 Catherine St., Dallas

Free

DJ Mean Mauri will be hosting an outdoor grito contest, in which participants will yell to promote equality, social justice and the end of racism. Attendees can enjoy free food, free carnival games and live music.

EXPAND Pancakes, booze and art. How well you know us, Deep Ellum Art Co. Melissa Ridings

The Dallas Pancakes & Booze Art Show

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Deep Ellum Art Co.

$10-$15

Over 100 local artists will be showcasing more than 750 works of art this Saturday. Each ticket allows guests to behold all of these works of art, plus feast upon all the pancakes they can eat. Tickets are available for purchase here.

LifeWalk Karaoke Night

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

Barbara’s Pavillion

Prices vary

Drag performer Thai Mai Shu will be hosting a karaoke night to benefit Prism Health North Texas. For each participant, performing a song will cost $2. Participants can also nominate a friend to sing a song of their choice for $10, and said friend can cancel the nomination out for $10 more.





Sunday, September 29

Lola's Pumpkin Patch

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Lola’s Local Market

Free (parking $5)

Lola’s Pumpkin Patch is an annual fall tradition in Melissa. With pony rides, hayrides and pumpkin painting, this pumpkin patch is fun for the whole family!

EXPAND Choose silence, or music, and inner peace this weekend. Isabel Arcellena

Silent Disco Yoga

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Punch Bowl Social (Fort Worth)

$15

It can be hard to align your chakras with loud music playing in the background. Luckily, Silent Disco Yoga will allow each attendee to rent a pair of noise-canceling headphones, which will allow them to play the music as loudly or as softly as they want. Tickets can be purchased here. This class is BYO-yoga mat.

All You Can Eat Sunday Tailgate

11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

Hub Streat

$10

Get your grub on this football Sunday at downtown Plano’s Hub Streat, where guests can feast upon all the burgers, hot dogs, nachos and pancakes they can eat for only $10. Even if your team doesn’t win, this deal simply cannot be beat. Tickets are available for purchase here.