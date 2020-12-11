The Best Christmas Events in Dallas

You can rely on holiday cheer at the Reliant Lights Your Holidays event at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

While we can’t wait to say goodbye to the dumpster fire that is 2020, we couldn’t close out the year without some safe, socially-distanced holiday cheer. We’ve compiled a list of 15 holiday events taking place in North Texas that you can enjoy from the safety of your home or car, or a spacious, distanced setting.

Holiday Lights in the Dallas West End

Historic West End

Dec. 11 & 12

Noon to midnight

Free to attend

The West End will be bedecked with festive light displays. Plus, the bars and restaurants will offer special holiday cocktails. Be sure to try the caramel apple cider from Ellen’s or the Grinch from Gator’s.

Holiday Horror: Santa’s Return

The Church

Dec. 13

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

$10

Show off your Santa stylings in a Goth-style costume contest for a chance to win prizes. There will also be a toy drive benefiting New Beginnings Center. Leah Lane of Rosegarden Funeral Party will be DJing all night. All guests must wear masks.

Love Actually Trivia

Trinity Cider

Dec. 14

7 p.m.

$30

Test your knowledge on the holiday movie everybody hates to love. Show up with your team to answer questions about Love Actually for a chance to win prizes, while supporting local businesses like Easy Slider and Ruins, who will be proving food.

Fifty Two Dallas Presents: Drive in Christmas Double Feature

One Arts Plaza in Dallas Arts District

Dec. 18

6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Free with a toy donation

Enjoy screenings of Home Alone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas from the comfort of your car. After registering online, admission is free, but all guests must bring at least one toy, all of which will be donated to families in need.

Reliant Lights Your Holidays

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Now until Dec. 20

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free

Throughout the AT&T Performing Arts Center's campus, there will be safe, socially-distanced performances by Texas Ballet Theater, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Theater Center, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Verdigris Ensemble, Turtle Creek Chorale and more. Plus, you'll find colorful light projections and fun photo ops. All spectators are required to wear masks.

Cyrus Chestnut Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Meyerson Symphony Center

Dec. 23

7:30 p.m.

$64-$105

You’re probably bored of watching television, so why not immerse yourself in the magic of A Charlie Brown Christmas in real life? The Meyerson Symphony Center has set up their auditorium for safe, socially-distanced performances. This means seating will be limited, so get your tickets to see pianist Cyrus Chestnut play your favorite Charlie Brown Christmas classic.

Illumination Celebration

Galleria Dallas

Now until Dec. 24

Noon to 6 p.m.

Free

See the nation’s largest indoor Christmas tree in a special, choreographed light show.

2020 Dallas Holiday Parade

1321 Commerce St., Dallas / Online for Virtual

Dec. 25

10 a.m.

Free

Tune in to CW33 on Christmas Day to see floats, performances and large-sized Christmas decorations, all from the comfort of your own home.

Candy Cane Lane

American Airlines Center

From now until Dec. 26

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$35

Enjoy a touchless, multilevel lights display with photo ops, character lanterns and other fun surprises. You won’t even have to leave your car.

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Now until Dec. 31

Various times

$17

Throughout the Arboretum are various Victorian style gazebos decorated to represent the 12 days of Christmas. At night, visitors can see the park glow with over one million lights. Reserve a time slot before your visit.

CHEER! At The Joule

The Joule Hotel

Thursdays through Saturdays until Jan. 2, 2021

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

This pop-up art exhibition showcases holiday-themed works of four female artists and artists of color. Jessica Bell, Jennifer Wester, Out Loud and Chloe Curiel x iam450’s all offer subversive takes on the 2020 holiday season.

Vitruvian Lights

Vitruvian Park

From now until Jan. 3, 2021

5 p.m to 11 p.m.

Free

This year, Vitruvian Lights spectators are encouraged to drive through the park or walk in the park in a socially distanced manner. Free parking will be available every night.

Radiance! Frisco

Dr Pepper Ballpark Center

Now until Jan. 3, 2021

5:30 p.m to 11 p.m.

$30

Over two million colorful lights are animated to the beat of your favorite Christmas classics, and can be enjoyed from the COVID-safe comfort of your car.

Dallas Zoo Lights

Dallas Zoo

Now until Jan. 3, 2021

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$65 per car

The annual holiday light safari has been reimagined for the age of COVID. Drive through the zoo to watch over one million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns and an ice palace designed for a trio of penguins.

Gingerbread Village

The Shops at Legacy

Now until Jan. 11, 2021

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free

Drive through The Shops to find life-sized gingerbread houses, cookies, candy canes and more. There will be plenty of sweet photo opportunities throughout the shopping center.