The Best Christmas Events in Dallas

While we can’t wait to say goodbye to the dumpster fire that is 2020, we couldn’t close out the year without some safe, socially-distanced holiday cheer. We’ve compiled a list of 15 holiday events taking place in North Texas that you can enjoy from the safety of your home or car, or a spacious, distanced setting.
Holiday Lights in the Dallas West End
Historic West End
Dec. 11 & 12
Noon to midnight
Free to attend
The West End will be bedecked with festive light displays. Plus, the bars and restaurants will offer special holiday cocktails. Be sure to try the caramel apple cider from Ellen’s or the Grinch from Gator’s.
Holiday Horror: Santa’s Return
The Church
Dec. 13
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
$10
Show off your Santa stylings in a Goth-style costume contest for a chance to win prizes. There will also be a toy drive benefiting New Beginnings Center. Leah Lane of Rosegarden Funeral Party will be DJing all night. All guests must wear masks.
Love Actually Trivia
Trinity Cider
Dec. 14
7 p.m.
$30
Test your knowledge on the holiday movie everybody hates to love. Show up with your team to answer questions about Love Actually for a chance to win prizes, while supporting local businesses like Easy Slider and Ruins, who will be proving food.
Fifty Two Dallas Presents: Drive in Christmas Double Feature
One Arts Plaza in Dallas Arts District
Dec. 18
6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Free with a toy donation
Enjoy screenings of Home Alone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas from the comfort of your car. After registering online, admission is free, but all guests must bring at least one toy, all of which will be donated to families in need.
Reliant Lights Your Holidays
AT&T Performing Arts Center
Now until Dec. 20
5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Free
Throughout the AT&T Performing Arts Center's campus, there will be safe, socially-distanced performances by Texas Ballet Theater, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Theater Center, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Verdigris Ensemble, Turtle Creek Chorale and more. Plus, you'll find colorful light projections and fun photo ops. All spectators are required to wear masks.
Cyrus Chestnut Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Meyerson Symphony Center
Dec. 23
7:30 p.m.
$64-$105
You’re probably bored of watching television, so why not immerse yourself in the magic of A Charlie Brown Christmas in real life? The Meyerson Symphony Center has set up their auditorium for safe, socially-distanced performances. This means seating will be limited, so get your tickets to see pianist Cyrus Chestnut play your favorite Charlie Brown Christmas classic.
Illumination Celebration
Galleria Dallas
Now until Dec. 24
Noon to 6 p.m.
Free
See the nation’s largest indoor Christmas tree in a special, choreographed light show.
2020 Dallas Holiday Parade
1321 Commerce St., Dallas / Online for Virtual
Dec. 25
10 a.m.
Free
Tune in to CW33 on Christmas Day to see floats, performances and large-sized Christmas decorations, all from the comfort of your own home.
Candy Cane Lane
American Airlines Center
From now until Dec. 26
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
$35
Enjoy a touchless, multilevel lights display with photo ops, character lanterns and other fun surprises. You won’t even have to leave your car.
Holiday at the Arboretum
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Now until Dec. 31
Various times
$17
Throughout the Arboretum are various Victorian style gazebos decorated to represent the 12 days of Christmas. At night, visitors can see the park glow with over one million lights. Reserve a time slot before your visit.
CHEER! At The Joule
The Joule Hotel
Thursdays through Saturdays until Jan. 2, 2021
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
This pop-up art exhibition showcases holiday-themed works of four female artists and artists of color. Jessica Bell, Jennifer Wester, Out Loud and Chloe Curiel x iam450’s all offer subversive takes on the 2020 holiday season.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Vitruvian Lights
Vitruvian Park
From now until Jan. 3, 2021
5 p.m to 11 p.m.
Free
This year, Vitruvian Lights spectators are encouraged to drive through the park or walk in the park in a socially distanced manner. Free parking will be available every night.
Radiance! Frisco
Dr Pepper Ballpark Center
Now until Jan. 3, 2021
5:30 p.m to 11 p.m.
$30
Over two million colorful lights are animated to the beat of your favorite Christmas classics, and can be enjoyed from the COVID-safe comfort of your car.
Dallas Zoo Lights
Dallas Zoo
Now until Jan. 3, 2021
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
$65 per car
The annual holiday light safari has been reimagined for the age of COVID. Drive through the zoo to watch over one million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns and an ice palace designed for a trio of penguins.
Gingerbread Village
The Shops at Legacy
Now until Jan. 11, 2021
10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Free
Drive through The Shops to find life-sized gingerbread houses, cookies, candy canes and more. There will be plenty of sweet photo opportunities throughout the shopping center.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.