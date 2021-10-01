The Best (Mostly) All-Ages Halloween Events This October







The great thing about Halloween is that it isn’t a day as much as it is a season. You don’t actually have to do something super cool on Oct. 31st, or even dress up. As long as you do some spooky things throughout the month, you’ll be doing alright. Watch a creepy movie. Scare your neighbor (we mean by putting up some creepy decorations). Just get festive somehow.The other great thing about the spooky month of October is that there are events designed for all ages. If you’re over the legal age, Halloween drinking events are loads of fun. We’re still talking about an event that centers on the dispersion of candy, though, so there are plenty of family-friendly events for you to check out, too. There are even some local festivities for your furry friends.Here are some fun Halloween events to put on your calendar.Please think of a costume more creative than Baby Yoda, and make sure you’re thinking of your furry companion’s safety and comfort. The best costume earns a prize at this parade, which cost $5 per dog, on 1791 FM 1187 in Mansfield.Plant lovers unite! Halloween is a dark holiday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go green. Explore your inner gardener at this class (which costs $55) at ZenCity Garden, 4311 Belmont Ave., Suite 120 in Dallas.This bar crawl has some interesting items attached, because the $30 admission comes with a T-Shirt, koozie, wristband and access to exclusive drinks. Host locations are TBA, but this fest generally sells out so you’ll want to register well in advance.No cats allowed! Or parrots! Or lizards! This dog fest gives you a chance to showcase your canine companions in all their glory. The contest begins with a $5 entry fee at the Shops at Park Lane on 8080 Park Lane in Dallas.Halloween doesn’t just have to be about candy, cookies, and other things that you know are going to keep you stuffed until Thanksgiving. This family-friendly cooking class ($20 for a kid ticket, $10 for an adult buffet) gives you the chance for something a little closer to fine dining at Maggiano's Little Italy, 205 NorthPark Center in Dallas.Who said Halloween can’t be educational and fun? History is filled with monsters, believe us. Science means dinosaurs! Fun stuff. Give your kids some lessons they wouldn’t get at school at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. Tickets are $10-$15.Four divisions. Competitive drinking. Fun sports activities. Good thing you’ll have a week to recover before the month is over. Those who brave the competition can kick things off at the Sports Garden DFW at 1850 E. Belt Line Road in Coppell. The costume contest awards $400 in cash to the winner. Tickets are $27.The Halloween season can be creepy enough, so shouldn’t your kids get the chance to just enjoy something as simple as decorating their pumpkins? Let your younglings show their creative side with this free event at the Janie C. Turner Recreation Center at 6424 Elam Road in Dallas.Halloween is all about expressing yourself. Just ask Tim Burton, because he basically built a career off the holiday. The artistic festival (which costs $60) for kids aged 4 to 12 runs at Kid Art Dallas at 6705 Hillcrest Ave. in Dallas.You start off with two free drinks and the five-stop bar-hopping adventure then leads to many more. The epic night, which includes a $1000 best costume reward kicks off at The Playground on 2908 McKinney Ave. in Dallas. Tickets are $12.50- $20.